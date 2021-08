We're going into the second week of Olympics fever, and while I understand if you're simply too busy thinking nonstop about sports to consume any other media, I would invite everyone else to check out the eclectic mix of premieres happening this week. The biggest one is The Suicide Squad being released in tandem on HBO Max and in theaters. (This, somewhat confusingly, is different movie than the Academy Award-winning -- I love to remind people of that -- 2016 movie Suicide Squad.) There's also Cooking With Paris on Netflix, a show in which Paris Hilton, yes, technically does what would be classified as cooking, and HBO's Barack Obama (heard of him?) docuseries, Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.