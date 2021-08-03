Kanye West Fans Think He Has a 'Donda' Collab With The Weeknd Because of This Pic
Are we going to hear a new Kanye West and The Weeknd collaboration on Donda?. The rapper seems to have hinted at that possibility when he posted a screenshot of a call log via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 2), which revealed three calls with the R&B/pop superstar in the after hours, with time stamps at 1:14 a.m. and 2:17 a.m. Ye tagged his longtime producer Mike Dean on the photo, who shared it on his own Instagram account as well and wrote, "IF I DONT ANSWER U SEE WHY #DONDA @KANYEWEST."www.billboard.com
Comments / 0