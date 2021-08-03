Cancel
Celebrities

Kanye West Fans Think He Has a 'Donda' Collab With The Weeknd Because of This Pic

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre we going to hear a new Kanye West and The Weeknd collaboration on Donda?. The rapper seems to have hinted at that possibility when he posted a screenshot of a call log via Instagram on Monday (Aug. 2), which revealed three calls with the R&B/pop superstar in the after hours, with time stamps at 1:14 a.m. and 2:17 a.m. Ye tagged his longtime producer Mike Dean on the photo, who shared it on his own Instagram account as well and wrote, "IF I DONT ANSWER U SEE WHY #DONDA @KANYEWEST."

Kanye West
Jay Z
Baby Keem
Roddy Ricch
Kanye
Lil Baby
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Here Are the Highest Paid Rappers of 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing chances for any artists to tour in 2020, several big-name rappers still made money through streaming and other means last year. According to Billboard's report, published on Monday (July 19), rappers Post Malone, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Lil Baby are among the publication's Top Paid Musicians of 2020.
Atlanta, GAthesource.com

[WATCH] Kanye Ends DONDA Event By Levitating Out Of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Yeezy has been carefully prepping his new album while confining himself to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and his closing performance of the DONDA album will be just as unforgettable. From his pushing back the album’s release date to his sleeping in the stadium to complete the album’s final touches, Kanye has expanded boundaries once again when it comes to live performances as well.
Atlanta, GAAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Good American founder is seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page that features a picture of the rapper's not-so lavish bedroom. AceShowbiz - Kanye West recently made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that he's currently living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album "Donda". Many were shocked to find out about his humble living situation and among those who reacted to that was Khloe Kardashian.
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & 4 Kids Support Kanye West At ‘Donda’ Listening Party Amid Split

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand at Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta!. Kim Kardashian, 40, just made a major public show of support for her ex Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder and her four North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, were on hand for the rapper’s Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 according to TMZ. Kanye’s highly anticipated 10th album is named for his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 following surgery procedures the day prior. She was 57 at the time of her death.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye’s Songs About Their Divorce on His New Album

Now that Yeezy’s new album is out, fans want to know Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West’s Donda songs about her and their divorce. Kanye released his 10th studio album, Donda, on Friday, July 23. The LP is named after Kanye’s late mother Donda, who died of coronary artery disease in November 2007. To celebrate his new album, Kanye hosted a listening event in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22, which Kim attended with their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The appearance came a week after Kanye and Kim’s family vacation with their kids in San Francisco. The trip was the first time the couple reunited in public since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in January.
Presidential Electionhotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Is Back On Instagram & Kim Kardashian Is Still The Only Person He Follows

Kanye West had a very public 2020. Between running for President and his breakdown with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West was all over the news. His tweets only stirred the pot more. But Mr. West was strangely quiet for much of 2021, before he started making a buzz with Paris Fashion Week appearances, his hooded mask, and dating a supermodel. All the high-profile press came right before 'Ye's secret album listening party, which is supposedly happening tonight in Las Vegas. And now, fans are also starting to notice that 'Ye is back on Instagram as well.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Kanye West Wears Bizarre Spiked Costume & Lifts Weights During His ‘Donda’ Live Stream — Photos

In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper confused fans by rocking a full-body spiked costume in a live stream from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium. Kanye West, 44, has appeared in a livestream ahead of the release of his new album, Donda. Of course, it wasn’t a regular stream — the rapper seemed to be in his dressing room at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, where he has reportedly been living for two weeks. During the Apple Music stream, he was masked and wore an array of bizarre, spiked costumes. He was later seen lifting weights and chatting with his producer Mike Dean.

