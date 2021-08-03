Kanye West Fans Think He Has a 'Donda' Collab With The Weeknd Because of This Pic

Now that Yeezy’s new album is out, fans want to know Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West’s Donda songs about her and their divorce. Kanye released his 10th studio album, Donda, on Friday, July 23. The LP is named after Kanye’s late mother Donda, who died of coronary artery disease in November 2007. To celebrate his new album, Kanye hosted a listening event in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22, which Kim attended with their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The appearance came a week after Kanye and Kim’s family vacation with their kids in San Francisco. The trip was the first time the couple reunited in public since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in January.