The Best Repellents To Rid Your Home of Mice, Moles, Spiders, Insects and Other Pests

Having pests invade your home is a nuisance and makes your house vulnerable to germs and disease. And when it comes to calling an exterminator, things can get quite pricey. However, investing in some of the best pest repellents is a great way to protect your home from mice, snakes , spiders , insects, bed bugs and other critters.

The best types of pest repellent are ultrasonic vibrations and pest-discouraging chemical formulas. These methods are largely effective and typically nontoxic, making them safe for use in your home and around children and pets. You might be wondering how these two methods work, so let us explain. Below, we’ll also explore the efficiency of everyone’s favorite pest repellent hack, peppermint oil.

What Are Ultrasonic Repellents?

Ultrasonic repellents emit high-frequency sound waves, which in turn deter pests from entering your dwelling space. These sonic wave devices are typically designed in a frequency that humans can’t hear. Many ultrasonic pest repellents plug into your outlets, but others are battery-powered or solar-powered for outdoor use. The latter can be placed in corners to ward off gophers, groundhogs, and other critters and to prevent them from destroying your landscape.

What Are Formula Repellents?

Formula-based repellents usually come in spray bottles or pouches and use either toxic or nontoxic ingredients, such as essential oils or vinegar to keep pests away. We should note that some of these can leave a scent behind, and many can be hazardous to pets if consumed. So be sure to read the label before purchasing, especially if you have fur babies or small children in the house.

Whether you’re trying to prevent pests from entering or expelling pests that have already invaded, take a look below at our selection of the 22 best pest repellents you can buy on Amazon. A pest-free home is a happy home.

1. Rodent Sheriff Pest Control

BEST OVERALL

This Rodent Sheriff Pest Control spray is made of all-natural peppermint oil, making it super safe for use around children and pets. Its pest repellent powers are backed by over 9,000 existing customers who have awarded it a five-star rating. With this order, you’ll receive two eight-ounce bottles, offering up to 2,000 sprays to keep your home protected for longer. Plus, you can spray it just about anywhere, thanks to its all-natural formula.

Buy: Rodent Sheriff Pest Control Spray $24.99

2. Supply Guru MothGuard Repellent Balls

BEST FOR MOTHS

Supply Guru MothGuard Repellent Balls make finding pest-created holes or foul odors in your clothes a thing of the past. This is a somewhat old-fashion yet highly effective way to protect your garments. You can use the balls in both your drawers and your cupboards. Each pack includes approximately 100 balls. Not only are these balls a reliable way to get rid of moths, eggs, and beetles, they’re also great for deterring mice too.



Buy: Supply Guru MothGuard Repellent Balls $7.79 (orig. $10.98) 29% OFF

3. HARRIS Peppermint Oil Mice & Rodent Repellent

BEST BUDGET

Every home can benefit from having a bottle of HARRIS Peppermint Oil Mice & Rodent Repellent on standby. It comes in a handy grab bottle, which is well-sized for keeping under the sink, waiting for its moment to shine. Furthermore, the plant-based formula makes it suitable for homes with children and pets. And, at under $20 a bottle, it’s easy to justify purchasing this product, especially when considering its potential pest-preventing power.



Buy: HARRIS Peppermint Oil Mice & Rodent Repellent $17.99

4. Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer For Indoor & Perimeter

BEST FOR INSECTS

Protect your home against ants, roaches, and spiders with ​​Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter. Thanks to a reusable spray wand, this formula is odor-free and easy to use. Spray it inside your home and around the perimeter of your property to create a barrier against bugs for up to 12 months.

Buy: Ortho Home Defense Insect Killer for Indoor & Perimeter $17.99

5. Fresh Cab Botanical Rodent Repellent

BEST FOR MICE

This four-pack of environmentally-friendly, botanical Fresh Cab Botanical Rodent Repellent pouches prevents mice without creating a toxic atmosphere in your home. They are made with balsam fir oil which is slowly released into the air to keep pests at bay for up to 90 days. To use: simply remove the plastic wrap and place it in the desired area. If used in an already infested area, the manufacturer suggests placing one pouch per eight square feet and then replacing it every 30 days.



Buy: Fresh Cab Botanical Rodent Repellent $16.46 (orig. $19.95) 17% OFF

6. EcoRaider Bed Bug Killer

BEST FOR BED BUGS

Bed bugs are one of the most annoying pests of all, and this EcoRaider Bed Bug Killer is one of the best repellents of all for dealing with infestations. Its plant-based formula can kill the pests at any life stage, including the eggs. Once you’ve used this spray to remove any existing bed bugs, it also provides extreme residual protection for up to 14 days. So, give your mattress a spritz of this pest repelling solution every two weeks and enjoy a bed free of bugs.



Buy: EcoRaider Bed Bug Killer $18.85 (orig. $19.95) 6% OFF

7. BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repellent Plug-in

BEST ULTRASONIC PLUG-IN

This BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repellent Plug-in deters mice, rats, spiders, bed bugs, and other vermin and insects within a 1,500-square-foot space. It’s completely nontoxic and plugs directly into your wall outlet, emitting sonic waves to repel pests through vibrations that reach between 25,000 to 65,000 hertz. This set of two is super easy to use; just plug them in to see results within three weeks. We should note that you should avoid using this in areas that house pet hamsters, birds, and guinea pigs, etc.



Buy: BRISON Ultrasonic Pest Repellent Plug-in $19.99

8. ARCHETYPE BRANDS Peppermint Oil Mice Dice

BEST APPEARANCE

If you’re aiming to protect an area of limited space, these ARCHETYPE BRANDS Peppermint Oil Mice Dice might be the ideal solution. Their small, dice-inspired design makes them kind to the human eye, while the peppermint oil inside is disgusting to pests. Each pack includes six dice that utilize the dotted number of holes to release the oil. By placing these dice around your home, you can avoid needing to re-spray formula repellants every so often, as the oil is released over a long period of time.



Buy: ARCHETYPE BRANDS Peppermint Oil Mice Dice $24.95

9. Loraffe Under Hood Animal Repeller

BEST FOR VEHICLES

Stop pests from getting into your car, truck, or RV with the Loraffe Under Hood Animal Repeller. It works by emitting ultrasonic sounds along with LED to deter infiltration. Install it under the vehicle’s hood and connect to the battery to keep it powered. Although designed to be used primarily on vehicles, it can also be a big help in your garage, attic, or other space.



Buy: Loraffe Under Hood Animal Repeller $28.98

10. RevolMax RX-1

BEST FOR EVERYTHING

If you want to keep every kind of pest away from your home in an odorless, nontoxic way, try using the RevolMax RX-1. This compact, plug-in device has a five-out-of-five-stars rating from Amazon users and comes in packs of two, four or six, making it easy to cover your whole household. In addition to being an environmentally friendly, ultrasonic repeller, this device acts as a nightlight and comes in your choice of blue or navy blue.



Buy: RevolMax RX-1 $29.99

11. ZOVENCHI Ultrasonic Animal Pest Repellent

BEST FOR LARGER ANIMALS

When an animal comes close enough to set off the motion trigger, this ZOVENCHI Ultrasonic Animal Pest Repellent emits high-frequency sound waves to deter them from coming any closer. Handily, these sound waves can only be heard by animals. The device features an attached stake for ease of installation, while a built-in solar panel ensures you don’t have to charge it or waste money when running it. This is an effective option for protecting lawns, bird feeders, flower beds, ponds, and pathways as it repels everything from birds and squirrels to skunks and rats.



Buy: ZOVENCHI Ultrasonic Animal Pest Repellent $29.99

12. Mighty Mint Fallon Rodent Natural Peppermint Oil Spray

BEST PEPPERMINT SPRAY

Mighty Mint Fallon Rodent Natural Peppermint Oil Spray comes in a one-gallon capacity container, making it an excellent choice for large homes. Complete with a hose and spray gun, it’s easy to move around the house and yard, spraying as you go with the container in one hand and the spray gun in the other. Despite being a horrible smell for unwanted pests, this repellent leaves a fresh peppermint smell behind us humans.



Buy: Mighty Mint Fallon Rodent Natural Peppermint Oil Spray $35.98

13. RUNADI Ultrasonic Pest Repeller

BEST PLUG-IN

This RUNADI Ultrasonic Pest Repeller uses stress-inducing sound waves to deter potential pests from ever coming close. Each device offers up to 2500 square feet of coverage, but it’s advised to install one repeller in each room for the best results. They are also surprisingly user-friendly, requiring nothing more than being plugged in and switched on to run. Furthermore, these impressively reviewed deterrents also work on a wide range of pests, including spiders, mice, mosquitoes, rats and other insects.



Buy: RUNADI Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $38.95

14. CherryPig Solar Mole Repellent

BEST FOR MOLES

Moles can be one of the most annoying and problematic pests to endure. At their worst, these cute little mammals not only ruin the appearance of your yard, but they can also cause physical destruction too. By installing the four stake-mounted CherryPig Solar Mole Repellents included in this pack, you’ll enjoy a life free of moles, in addition to other pests, including armadillos, gophers, birds and voles. Each device also sports a built-in solar panel to supply all the energy required to produce the pest-repelling low-frequency pulses.



Buy: CherryPig Solar Mole Repellent $34.99

15. Grandpa Gus’s Extra-Strength Mouse Repellent

BEST POUCHES

Opening a pouch of Grandpa Gus’s Extra-Strength Mouse Repellent in your home, garage, RV, or other mouse-affected areas should be enough to prevent the pests from returning. It uses a peppermint and cinnamon time-release scent to discourage and repel the animals from wanting to be in the vicinity, giving you an effective way to fight pests without dealing with dead rodents or any other unpleasant clean-up. Using the bag is as simple as placing it in the desired area, opening the resealable tab, and letting the all-natural, essential oil-containing formula get to work. In addition, this pleasant-smelling formula functions as an air freshener.



Buy: Grandpa Gus’s Extra-Strength Mouse Repellent $36.89

16. MAGIC CAT Under Hood Animal Repeller

BEST FOR UNDER HOODS

If you’re dealing with rats, mice, martens, squirrels, and chipmunks that simply refuse to leave your vehicle alone, give one of these MAGIC CAT Under Hood Animal Repellers a try. These devices use a chemical, poison and trap-free method to deter all kinds of rodents from coming close. You can also choose between multiple power inputs, including batteries and a USB cord. This two-pack of IP44-rated devices, made from an ABS flame-retardant material, also function between -25 and up to 80 degrees Celsius and cover around 484 square feet per device.



Buy: MAGIC CAT Under Hood Animal Repeller $39.99

17. Eco Defense Pest Control Pouches

BEST FOR ALL TYPES OF PEST

Eco Defense Pest Control Pouches contain essential oils which work to deter pests in a rather ingenious way. When pests smell the oils, they release their warning pheromones to tell other pests to stay away. Each pouch can protect spaces of up to 10 cubic feet, making them ideal for use in your car or RV as well as around the home.



Buy: Eco Defense Pest Control Pouches $39.95

18. Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

BEST RECHARGEABLE

This Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller, when switched on, provides users with a 20-feet mosquito protection zone. Simple press the “on” button and you’ll enjoy 12 hours of mosquito-free time thanks to the scent-free refill supplied in the pack. Handily, the device houses a rechargeable lithium-ion battery which delivers around 5.5 hours of protection per full charge. It’s also a smoke, flame and citronella-free way to deter pests and can also be paired with a separately purchased 40-hour refill for longer-lasting protection.



Buy: Thermacell E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller $39.99

19. Rodent Repellent Ultra-Sonic 3-in-1 Electronic Mouse Blocker

BEST CAT ALTERNATIVE

Rather than having to commit to looking after a live cat in the pursuit of a rodent-free household, install this Rodent Repellent Ultra-Sonic 3-in-1 Electronic Mouse Blocker. The device includes a button to cycle through the four available functions, which can work over a space up to 5920 square feet big. It’s ideal for various environments, including offices, kitchens, garages, and bathrooms. Furthermore, this popular device, which uses pressure waves and ultrasonic sound to deter pests, comes backed by positive reviews from over 95% of Amazon users.



Buy: Rodent Repellent Ultra-Sonic 3-in-1 Electronic Mouse Blocker $42.99

20. JL JIA LE Solar Mole Repellent

BEST SOLAR POWERED

This set of JL JIA LE Solar Mole Repellent ultrasonic stakes can ward off moles, rats, snakes and other menacing animals which can threaten a home or garden. The stakes send out sound pulses that are undetectable to the human ear. Yet, these pulses make pests uncomfortable, thus keeping them away. Each stake has a solar panel on top to power it, but don’t worry; these stakes will also keep working throughout the night.



Buy: JL JIA LE Solar Mole Repellent $56.99

21. Loraffe Plug-in Ultrasonic Pest Repeller

BEST SPLURGE

The Loraffe Plug-in Rodent Repellent Ultrasonic Pest Repeller isn’t the most budget-friendly way to repel pests from your home, but it might be one of the most effective. This electronic device is designed for indoor use and can be plugged straight into your wall sockets. It has 12 high-intensity LED strobe lights and four sound options, which work in different combinations to repel rodents. If you’d prefer to avoid sprays, this could be the best pest repellent for you.



Buy: Loraffe Plug-in Ultrasonic Pest Repeller $57.98

22. EPIC Mole Scram Professional

BEST FOR MOLES

This bucket of repellent uses all-natural ingredients to ward off moles and other garden vermin. Formulated with castor oil, citronella oil, garlic oil, it’s safe for use around your home and will not harm pets. This professional-grade product is made for outdoor use and comes with enough to cover 15,000 square feet of landscape. Simply spread it around affected areas and watch it work without any mixing or spraying.



Buy: Epic Mole Scram Repellent $77.41

Pest Repellents FAQs

It turns out, there are a lot of questions about pest repellents. After all, most consumers want to know that they’re buying the one that will really work to keep mice, bugs and other pests away from their property. So, we are going to run through some of the most frequently asked questions below.

The best pest repeller is the one that works for your home situation and the pest you’re trying to repel. We believe that sprays and powders work best for bugs, while ultrasonic repellers are better for rodents. Just make sure that any pest repeller you choose won’t negatively impact your children, pets or garden.

As far as plant-based formula repellents go, peppermint is the star of the show. Thyme, citronella, sage and lavender all have their uses and are much better smelling than most chemical repellents. But, without a doubt, peppermint is an essential oil of choice for dealing with common pests. It’s ideal for placing around the doors, windows and other entry points of your humble abode, ready to fight off spiders, moths, fleas and other unwanted critters. To top it off, you can also use peppermint oil to effectively deter larger creatures, such as mice and roaches.

To prevent rodents from entering your space, we recommend using a pest repellent with a strong smell. Mice and rats have a very strong sense of scent, so essential oils, like peppermint oil, cinnamon oil and pine oil, are all great options. Also, pest repellers which include cayenne pepper or ammonia should also work. However, if you don’t want to use a spray, we also recommend ultrasonic repellents, so long as the rodents haven’t already entered your home.

There are two types of plug-in repellers, namely those that rely on ultrasound and those that create an electromagnetic field. The first type is seemingly more effective than the second, according to several scientific studies . However, ultrasonic repellents will only function if the pests have no reason to enter your space. If they have already built nests or discovered a reliable food source, they are capable of ignoring very loud ultrasounds. On the other hand, electromagnetic pest repellents create a very small field that’s not much larger than the average lightbulb. Therefore, you would need a lot of these pest repellents in your home to make a difference, but they can deter some bugs, like spiders and earwigs. With this in mind, we’ve included very few electromagnetic pest repellents below.