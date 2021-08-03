MDC signs aerospace agreements

Infrastructure and education dominated the August meeting of the Midland Development Corp. board of directors. Nontraditional infrastructure in the form of a high-speed aerospace corridor between Midland International Airport and Spaceport America in New Mexico was a main topic. Board members unanimously approved a consulting services agreement with Kinley-Horn and Associates Inc. for the airspace modeling services related to the integration of a round-trip, point-to-point flight of a reusable launch vehicle between the two facilities.