Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

MDC signs aerospace agreements

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfrastructure and education dominated the August meeting of the Midland Development Corp. board of directors. Nontraditional infrastructure in the form of a high-speed aerospace corridor between Midland International Airport and Spaceport America in New Mexico was a main topic. Board members unanimously approved a consulting services agreement with Kinley-Horn and Associates Inc. for the airspace modeling services related to the integration of a round-trip, point-to-point flight of a reusable launch vehicle between the two facilities.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
State
New Mexico State
Midland, TX
Industry
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdc#Aerospace#Space Industry#Infrastructure#Misd#Motran#Odessa Development Corp#Interstate 14#Mdc Board#Utpb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy