Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

You Can Shop Gigi Hadid’s Favorite Summer Sneakers for Just $60

By Nicole Zane
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gigi Hadid may have access to the season’s most luxurious footwear, but her favorite style lately is quite wallet-friendly. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram last week to share her latest off-duty look: a blue denim-on-denim ensemble —featuring an oversized button-down and Bermuda shorts — with an all-black pair of Converse high-tops.

footwearnews.com

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Gigi Hadid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bermuda Shorts#Handbag#Sunglasses#Og
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox's Skintight Corset Dress Was Made 10 Times Hotter With These Lace-Up Stilettos

You know that joyous moment when you find a dress that just fits like a glove and hugs you in all the right places? I imagine that's exactly how Megan Fox felt when she stepped into this gorgeous corset number for her July 12 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Just two days after she wore a Bridgerton-esque rose-gold midi dress while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas, the Till Death actress opted for yet another corset dress, but this time, a much simpler style.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Kendall Vs. Kylie Jenner In Charlotte Knowles Sheer Check Print Outfit: Who Wore It Best?

Sisters always share clothes — and the Jenners are no exceptions!. Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was one of the many celebs who celebrated the opening of The h.wood Group's Deilah At Wynn Las Vegas. The 25-year-old showed off her supermodel figure in Charlotte Knowles' tube-top style semi-sheer stretch nylon Check Skinn Dress, which left little to the imagination. She teamed the mini with the label's matching Tuss Trousers.
Beauty & FashionVogue

8 Buzzy Brands Championed By Iris Law To Shop Now

Zeitgeisty “photo dumps” and experimental style turns are customary for Gen Z-ers like Iris Law. The 20-year-old’s Instagram is awash with bright colours: Cyberdog neons, blushed cheeks and rouge lipstick populate her lo-fi feed, comprising a kind of gallery wall of her everyday life. As a young fashion aficionado, she...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Teyana Taylor Highlights Her Low-Rise Pants Like No One Else With This Bejeweled Chain Belt

Teyana Taylor is one of the many celebrities who've hopped aboard the low-rise pants trend from the early aughts. Only this time, she's showing us a twist in leather and a crystal-encrusted chain belt. The American singer-songwriter, model, and choreographer spent a night out at Rolling Loud with her friends, including Winnie Harlow, fashion stylist EJ King, and photographer Jamie Bruce, and her outfit was made for dancing. She opted for leather slacks that skimmed her hips and put her bejeweled Agent Provocateur belt (and those abs!) on full display. Taylor's look was complete with a Skims Fits Everybody micro crop top, chunky statement jewelry, and Bottega Veneta's iconic tire boots. While we couldn't find an exact match to her trousers, Teyana's PrettyLittleThing collection includes a couple pairs of pants that take a similar silhouette, proving she was already a fan of the cut and its return to the spotlight in 2021. See her style ahead, then scope out her essential items.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

See Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Cover the September Issue of "Vogue"

For a model, there are certain gigs that rank above almost all the others, and the cover of Vogue's September issue is definitely one of them. This year, eight models are on the cover of the biggest Vogue issue of the year, and one of them is Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon. The 24-year-old, who goes by Lola, poses alongside the seven other models from various backgrounds, including some with famous parents like her.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her Birthday in the Wildest Jungle Dress & Hidden Sandals

Sofia Vergara rang in her 49th birthday in style this weekend. Joined by family and friends, the “Modern Family” actress celebrated her big day at the beach in tropical style. For the occasion, Vergara modeled a strapless jungle-inspired dress courtesy of her favorite brand Dolce & Gabbana. The floor-sweeping number hid her sandals underneath as seen on Instagram this weekend.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Is A Noughties Vision At Golden Hour

More than 20 years later, the world has got the Millennium bug all over again. All things #Y2K are trending with Gen-Zers, owing to the rise of platforms like Depop, a treasure trove of nostalgic Noughties fashion. Pre-loved clothing aside, the aesthetic has also seeped into the fashion mainstream to influence the catwalks.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in a Tie-Dye Slip Dress & These Heels That Are Taking Over for Summer

Kourtney Kardashian is on a roll when it comes to her edgy style. The Poosh founder unveiled a look into her weekend activities yesterday on Instagram, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek into her evening attire and dates with Travis Barker. In one ensemble, Kourtney modeled a Misbvh tie-dye slip dress — the sold-out design once retailed for $550 — layered under an $1,835 Gauchere trench coat.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Leni Klum Makes Her Red Carpet Debut Alongside Mom, Heidi

Not many can say they closed out 2020 on a high note, but for Leni Klum, this past December brought something she’d anticipated for years: her modeling debut. Seven months after appearing on the cover of German Vogue, the 17-year-old has again marked a milestone alongside her mom, the supermodel Heidi Klum. “This is my first red carpet,” Leni shared on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, wearing a white bathrobe while prepping for a UNICEF benefit at a 14th-century former monastery on the island of Capri, Italy.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Bella Hadid Seemingly Borrowed Kendall Jenner’s Strategy for Keeping a Relationship Secret

Bella Hadid only just confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman, but according to Page Six, the love match is actually anything but new. In fact, the supermodel and her new art director beau apparently first started seeing each other all the way back in July of 2020–which means the pair is just on one side or the other of celebrating their one year anniversary together. Hmm, did Hadid borrow a from her friend Kendall Jenner’s dating handbook?
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Wore the Corset Trend We're Loving

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Bridgerton premiered at the end of 2020, it was hard to predict whether the fascination with vintage corset bodices and Regency-era fashion as a whole would stick around. Seven months later, it's safe to say it looks like at least one of them is here for the long haul.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Rocks Black Crop Top For An Intense At-Home Workout – Watch

Kylie Jenner let fans into her home gym for an evening sweat session on July 14! The cosmetics mogul looked more fit than ever as she worked on her physique. Kylie Jenner, 23, took to Instagram to show off her toned physique! The reality star got in a workout session on July 14 with her friend and assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen. Kylie looked incredible in a black sports bra from popular athleisure brand SET Active, adding a pair of matching leggings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy