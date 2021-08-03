Cancel
MLB

New A's catcher Yan Gomes lends experience, sees pitching staff's 'tremendous potential'

By Matt Kawahara
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM — After recording his first major-league win Sunday, A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies cited an influence in his righting an outing that wavered early. Jefferies, making his second big-league start, trailed 3-0 after two innings against the Angels. He hung a curveball that was hit for a two-run homer. He walked two batters who scored. The Oakland bullpen began to work in the third inning — but was not used until the sixth. Jefferies settled down to allow one hit over his final three innings, all scoreless.

