New A's catcher Yan Gomes lends experience, sees pitching staff's 'tremendous potential'
ANAHEIM — After recording his first major-league win Sunday, A’s right-hander Daulton Jefferies cited an influence in his righting an outing that wavered early. Jefferies, making his second big-league start, trailed 3-0 after two innings against the Angels. He hung a curveball that was hit for a two-run homer. He walked two batters who scored. The Oakland bullpen began to work in the third inning — but was not used until the sixth. Jefferies settled down to allow one hit over his final three innings, all scoreless.www.sfchronicle.com
