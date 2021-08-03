New A's catcher Yan Gomes lends experience, sees pitching staff's 'tremendous potential'

ANAHEIM -- In case there was still any doubt, Friday provided a clear message: The A’s are all in for 2021. In what developed into one of the most frantic Trade Deadlines in quite some time, the A’s emerged as one of the more active clubs by striking another deal just before the final buzzer, acquiring catcher Yan Gomes and utilityman Josh Harrison from the Nationals in exchange for three Minor Leaguers -- catcher Drew Millas (Oakland’s No. 28 prospect, per MLB Pipeline) and right-handers Seth Shuman and Richard Guasch.