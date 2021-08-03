Paul McCartney's 'McCartney III Imagined' Hits No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart

In a recent chat with ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante, FOZZY frontman and wrestling superstar Chris Jericho detailed his hilarious 2015 encounter with THE BEATLES legend Paul McCartney. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When Ringo [Starr] got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I know [a lady who], she's not working for him now, but she was high up working for Jann Wenner, and her family were big wrestling fans and big Chris Jericho fans. So I happened to meet her at the Garden. And she said, 'Listen, if I can ever do anything to repay you…' 'Cause I'm always nice to everybody — fans, especially kids. And she was, like, 'Listen, thank you for meeting my kid. I work for the Hall Of Fame. If you ever need anything…' And it just so happens that was the year that KISS was going in. So I went with my cousin Chad, and we went and saw KISS get in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. And we had so much fun, we said, 'Let's go every year.' We'll make it like an annual thing for me and him to go and hang out. So we went two or three years and then the one year Ringo got in."