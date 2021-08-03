Cancel
Claiborne County, TN

Former Claiborne County Chief Deputy Clerk indicted for stealing more than $25,500

WBIR
WBIR
 4 days ago

A former Claiborne County chief deputy clerk has been indicted for allegedly stealing over $25,500.

According to the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, Patricia "Diane" Heck has stolen at least $25,519.74 from the clerk's office between April 1, 2016 and April 19, 2019, when she resigned.

According to the investigation, Heck would overcharge certain vehicle dealerships when they would pay fees for their customers to the county clerk. Heck would charge inflated fees and take the extra money for herself.

Investigators uncovered 646 vehicle registration transactions submitted to the clerk's office with inflated fees.

Heck also tampered with electronic or manual records to conceal her actions.

In July 2021, Patricia Heck was indicted by the Claiborne County Grand Jury on one count of theft of over $10,000, one count of tampering with government records and one count of official misconduct.

Comments / 2

