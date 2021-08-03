Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

5 Times Dua Lipa Proved She's a Blink

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa and BLACKPINK went from fans to friends even before their 2018 "Kiss and Make Up" collaboration. The English singer and South Korean girl group have never needed to actually kiss and make up after a fight, because both acts have shown nothing but love to one another over the internet and onstage. After Lisa and Jennie attended Dua's concert in Seoul in May 2018, where they met her for the first time and snapped a photo together backstage, the Dua Lipa x BLACKPINK alliance has only grown stronger.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Dua Lipa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink#Sunglasses#Friendship#English#South Korean#Koreaboo#Prudential Center#The Shock Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Dua Lipa just wore a sheer knit top and we're obsessed

Dua Lipa has literally been giving us life this week with her slew of killer vacation looks on Instagram. In case you have been living under a social media rock, the 'Don't Start Now' singer has been living it up in the tropical paradise of Kep Merli, Albania with her family and boyfriend Anwar Hadid.
CelebritiesBillboard

Dua Lipa 'Surprised & Horrified' by DaBaby's Homophobic Comments

"I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with," she says of her "Levitating" remix collaborator. After hearing her fans out, Dua Lipa is standing firmly against DaBaby and his homophobic comments he made over the last 48 hours. In a post on her Instagram Stories, the disco-pop...
Musictatler.com

Dua Lipa channels Bridgerton chic in new music video

In order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. She first debuted a Georgian-inspired look at the Brit Awards in April, stepping out in a custom-made Vivienne Westwood Couture gown in yellow silk with a purple fishnet overlay, accessorising with bouffant hair and pearls. Now, Dua Lipa has gone full-blown Bridgerton, appearing in a lace-up corseted look for the music video for her single Demeanor with the late rapper Pop Smoke.
MusicVulture

Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa’s ‘Demeanor’ Video Gives Bridgerton Realness

Well, here’s one rapper Dua Lipa is still excited to be working with. The pop performer stars in the video for her Pop Smoke collaboration “Demeanor,” off the late Brooklyn drill star’s second posthumous album Faith. Despite the smooth, club-ready feel of the song, the video takes us back in time to a debauched full-costume party that gives major Bridgerton vibes. It’s complete with powdered wigs, frilly ruffs, and even a Pop Smoke appearance via a medieval tableau, but it’s Lipa who steals the show when she crashes the party in a shimmering dress. Call that “je ne sais quoi” energy. The video arrives days after Faith debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, making Pop Smoke one of just a few rappers to chart multiple posthumous albums at No. 1.
Theater & DanceNME

Watch EVERGLOW sing hits by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more

South Korean girl group EVERGLOW recently made an appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series where they took on hits by various popular artists. During their appearance, EVERGLOW were tasked with guessing 10 mystery songs by different pop artists. Throughout the video, the girl group member sang a number of hit songs, including Lady Gaga‘s ‘Poker Face’, Britney Spears‘ ‘Baby One More Time’ and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Dua Lipa Condemns DaBaby’s Homophobic Rant

After recent homophobic comments from DaBaby at the Rolling Loud Festival, Dua Lipa is speaking out against the rapper. Dua Lipa says she’s, “surprised and horrified” by DaBaby’s rant and went on to say that she “doesn’t recognize this as the person she worked with.”. After his comments, fans have...
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Dua Lipa sued for posting pic of herself on Instagram

Dua Lipa is the latest artist to be sued for posting a paparazzi photo of herself on her Instagram feed. Billboard reports that Dua is being sued for copyright infringement for allegedly posting the picture, which is owned by Integral Images, on Insta on February of 2019, without permission. The picture in question shows Dua at an airport while wearing a big hat.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Is That Dua Lipa, or a Certain French Queen?

If there’s one thing we know about Dua Lipa’s style, it’s that she always takes a pick-and-mix approach to fashion from decades past. Just last week, she’s worn a baby pink Blumarine crop top and snakeskin print jeans (channeling Y2K style, a perennial favorite of Lipa’s) during a holiday to Kosovo; while earlier this month, she sported a red mini dress and Marine Serre go boots to celebrate the Euros soccer final, making for a look that could have come straight out of Swinging Sixties London.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lollapalooza cancels DaBaby's performance after homophobic comments

(CNN) — More bad news for DaBaby. The Lollapalooza musical festival canceled the rapper's performance on Sunday after his comments that were widely condemned as homophobic. At the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami on July 25, DaBaby made false and insulting comments about gay men and HIV. He also spoke crudely about women.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Normani Eyes Collaborations With Beyonce & Rihanna

Normani may have just nabbed a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single ‘Wild Side,’ but that hasn’t stopped her from pounding the promotional pavement in support of the Cardi B assisted cut. The singer’s latest stop was Hot Radio Maine, where she sat down with...
MusicCapital Journal

'I feel like crying': Billie Eilish releases Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish was on "on cloud nine" writing her second studio album, 'Happier Than Ever'. The 19-year-old megastar released the follow-up to 2019's critically-acclaimed 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' at midnight, and she has admitted she feels like "crying" because she's so proud of the LP she and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, created.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanks ARMY for getting BTS' 'Permission to Dance' to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanked ARMY for getting BTS' "Permission to Dance" to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'. After BTS ranked in at #1 for 7 weeks straight with "Butter", their newest all-English track "Permission to Dance" hit the top spot on 'Billboard's HOT 100' chart. The HYBE group's newest song is their 5th to hit #1 following "Butter", "Dynamite", "Life Goes On", and "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]".

Comments / 0

Community Policy