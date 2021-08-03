Cancel
Environment

FORECAST | The Heat Builds This Week

WKYC
WKYC
 3 days ago

The heat will build this week as the high pressure responsible for our fall-like mornings will head east. This will open up the Gulf of Mexico for business again and we'll see a gradual return to heat and humidity as we approach the weekend.

This week looks mainly dry with no major storm systems floating through the area. We'll have to watch for spotty downpours as some moisture off a system to our southeast ejects towards Ohio, but no soaking rains are in the forecast this week.

LONG-RANGE HEAT

By the weekend, temps look much warmer. The extended forecast centers a large ridge over much of the central and eastern U.S. This would bring some more heat and humidity to a good portion of the Ohio Valley by the weekend with 80s and 90s carrying into the beginning of next week.

THE FORECAST

TODAY: Sun with a few afternoon clouds. Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated storms. Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Warm. Isolated storm chances. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun with high clouds. Hot. Low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low 90s.

WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

