Charlotte crash leaves 2 dead after car hits tree, catches fire

An early Sunday morning car crash has left two people dead, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed Monday.

Robert McElveen Walker was driving a 2019 Mercedes E450 station wagon when he hit a tree at the 800 block of Colville Road, according to investigators. After the crash, the car caught fire resulting in the death of Walker and Henry Huntley Melvin, who was seated behind him.

After the crash, Melvin was pulled from the vehicle by two other passengers. He was later pronounced dead by Medic.

The other two passengers, whose identities were not released, were transported to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle was traveling north on Colville Road near Twilforth Place "at a high rate of speed" when the crash occurred. The residential street is located between Providence Road and Randolph Road near Mint Museum Randolph.

"It lost control and struck the curb to the right several times. It then exited the curve in the 800 block of Colville Road, and ran off the road to the right. It struck a set of brick steps and then a tree before catching on fire," CMPD said in a statement.

Police were called to the scene at 2:27 a.m. and say there were no witnesses to the crash. CMPD said impairment is also suspected and test results are pending.

On Monday, a small memorial was started near the site of the crash remembering the lives lost.

Myers Park High School also posted a statement to their Facebook page that stated:

It is with great sadness that we share about the passing of two Myers Park High School Alumni - Class of 2020 - Sunday morning.

Robert Walker loved automobiles and worked closely with Kristina Carlevatti in our CTE department.

Henry Melvin participated in our Football program.

Both are loved by our staff and students. It is a great loss to our community.

Any staff and students needing support are encouraged to contact our Student Services department.

Please keep both families in your thoughts and prayers.

