Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OeDuR_0bFX0Ybt00

The U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden ’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults -- a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

In a major retreat in the Deep South, Louisiana ordered nearly everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks again in all indoor public settings, including schools and colleges. And other cities and states likewise moved to reinstate precautions to counter a crisis blamed on the fast-spreading variant and stubborn resistance to getting the vaccine.

“As quickly as we can discharge them they’re coming in and they’re coming in very sick. We started seeing entire families come down," lamented Dr. Sergio Segarra, chief medical officer of Baptist Hospital Miami. The Florida medical-center chain reported an increase of over 140% in the past two weeks in the number of people now hospitalized with the virus.

Biden had set a vaccination goal of 70% by the Fourth of July. That figure was the low end of initial government estimates for what would be necessary to achieve herd immunity in the U.S. But that has been rendered insufficient by the highly contagious delta variant, which has enabled the virus to come storming back.

There was was no celebration at the White House on Monday, nor a setting of a new target, as the administration instead struggles to overcome skepticism and outright hostility to the vaccine, especially in the South and other rural and conservative areas.

The U.S. still has not hit the administration's other goal of fully vaccinating 165 million American adults by July 4. It is about 8.5 million short.

New cases per day in the U.S. have increased sixfold over the past month to an average of nearly 80,000, a level not seen since mid-February. And deaths per day have climbed over the past two weeks from an average of 259 to 360.

Those are still well below the 3,400 deaths and a quarter-million cases per day seen during the worst of the outbreak, in January. But some places around the country are watching caseloads reach their highest levels since the pandemic began. And nearly all deaths and serious illnesses now are in unvaccinated people.

The surge has led states and cities across the U.S. to beat a retreat, just weeks after it looked as if the country was going to see a close-to-normal summer.

Health officials in San Francisco and six other Bay Area counties announced Monday they are reinstating a requirement that everyone — vaccinated or not — wear masks in public indoor spaces.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York City airport and transit workers will have to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. He stopped short of mandating either masks or inoculations for the general public, saying he lacks legal authority to do so.

Denver's mayor said the city will require police officers, firefighters and certain other municipal employees to get vaccinated, along with workers at schools, nursing homes, hospitals and jails.

Minnesota’s public colleges and universities will require masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. New Jersey said workers at state-run nursing homes, psychiatric hospitals and other such institutions must get the shot or face regular testing.

North Carolina's governor ordered state employees in the agencies under his control to cover up indoors if they are not fully vaccinated.

And McDonald’s said it will require employees and customers to resume wearing masks inside some U.S. restaurants regardless of vaccination status in areas with high or substantial coronavirus transmission. The company didn’t say how many restaurants would be affected by the new mask mandate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a nationwide vaccination requirement “is not on the table,” but noted that employers have the right to take such a step.

The U.S. Senate saw its first disclosed breakthrough case of the virus, with Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina saying he has mild symptoms.

In Florida, it took two months last summer for the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 to jump from 2,000 to 10,000. It took only 27 days this summer for Florida hospitals to see that same increase, said Florida Hospital Association President Mary Mayhew.

She noted also that this time, 96% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and they are far younger, many of them in their 20s and 30s.

Amid the surge, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his anti-mask, anti-lockdown stance, warning in a fundraising email over the weekend: “They’re coming for your freedom again.”

While setting a national vaccination goal may have been useful for trying to drum up enthusiasm for the shots, 70% of Americans getting one shot was never going to be enough to prevent surges among unvaccinated groups. And when he announced the goal, Biden acknowledged it was just a first step.

It’s the level of vaccinations in a community — not a broad national average — that can slow an outbreak or allow it to flourish.

Vaccination rates in some Southern states are far lower than they are New England. Vermont has fully inoculated nearly 78% of its adult population. Alabama has just cracked 43%.

———

Associated Press writers Kelli Kennedy in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Michelle Liu in Columbia, South Carolina, and Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

363K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Surge#Baptist Hospital#Mcdonald#White House#The U S Senate#Republican#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsMedicalXpress

US 'failing' on Covid: top health official

With the United States recording its highest daily COVID case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check. A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news...
NFLPosted by
CNN

‘The difference between life and death.’ Black leaders step up vaccine campaigns as Delta variant hits the unvaccinated

CNN — Jeniffer Hall was hesitant to get vaccinated until early July when a Detroit pastor convinced her that she needed the shot to protect herself and her brother – who she has cared for since he suffered an aneurysm – from Covid-19. After surviving Covid-19 herself in 2020, Hall said she decided to follow the science instead of listening to her adult children who say the US government can’t be trusted.
Healthcbslocal.com

Is A National Vaccine Mandate Coming?

(CBS DFW) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be nearing its end a few months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is once again increasing across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
KidsPosted by
The Independent

Psaki says her kindergartener ‘can wear a mask all day’ after Fox News suggests they are ‘harmful’ to children

White House press secretary Jen Psaki drew on personal experience to push back against concerns over students being required to wear masks all day at school. The Centers for Disease Control’s latest guidance says that teachers, staff, and students should wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status – which caused consternation in some quarters.
PharmaceuticalsNewsweek

As New COVID Variants Spread Across U.S., Vaccines Hit a Wall

Despite high-profile vaccination pleas and growing concerns about COVID-19 variants, polling shows a constant wall of resistance to getting the vaccine over recent months. The Delta variant is the dominant strain in the U.S. at present having spread rapidly throughout the nation since it was first detected in March. The highly infectious Lambda variant is also a concern in the U.S. after spreading rampantly in South America.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Half of US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, CDC says

Half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. Data on the agency’s website showed that 165.9 million Americans had either received both shots of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or taken the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Currently,...
Public HealthVoice of America

US Health Experts Voice New Coronavirus Concerns

WASHINGTON - Top U.S. health officials expressed new warnings Sunday about the surging spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus across the country, amid a growing number of calls for vaccine mandates. “Something bad is going on. We’ve got to realize that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthMother Jones

The US Is a Failed COVID State

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The United States has returned to the grim milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus infections per day. As the highly transmissible Delta variant surges and vaccination rates remain low in some parts of the country, infection rates are returning to levels not seen since last winter, before vaccines were available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy