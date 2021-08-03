Another chance for scattered downpours Tuesday

A weak summer front will move slowly into Houston early Tuesday, bringing another chance of scattered thunderstorms. You won't need your jacket for this front, but you might need your umbrella.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s by sunrise then rebound into the lower 90s, well below our average high of 96.

The front will stall out somewhere between Houston and the coast, keeping a 60% chance of thunderstorms in the forecast south of I-10 for Tuesday. Rain chances drop quickly the farther north you go from I-10.

The front will remain stalled out near Houston through Friday, keeping at least some chance of rain in the forecast the rest of the work week. If the front pushes farther south than we're expecting and drier air blows in, rain chances will go lower for Wednesday and Thursday.

The front will lift back north of us this weekend, bringing back mid-90-degree heat and heat index values over 100. There will still be enough moisture for a 30% chance of a cooling afternoon downpour.

