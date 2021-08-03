The calendar says early August, but it will feel like mid-September

It doesn’t happen often, but it felt more like mid-September than early August to begin the week across Kentucky and Southern Indiana. With high pressure building in, we enjoyed lower humidity levels and a pleasant northeast breeze, and this set-up should continue heading into the mid-week. The A/C may get a break into early Tuesday with upper 50s and low 60s expected to start with more sunshine, a few scattered clouds and highs once again into the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure should continue to win out as some upper-level energy passes by to our east with the majority of the week looking dry. It is August so you know the heat and humidity will come back in short order.

Temperatures will slowly climb back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees late this week as moisture returns to the area as well. We could see a pop-up storm during the afternoon heat on Friday and through the weekend, but most spots should remain dry.

It looks to be a hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 90s, so you’ll want to hydrate and try to find a cool spot for any outdoor activities planned. Despite all the heat and humidity around, some warmer air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere may put a lid on the pop-up storm chances this weekend so any storms should be few and far between.

FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clear and refreshing. Low: 63°. Wind: Light North.

TUESDAY: Another fantastic day. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

