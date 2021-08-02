Memorial Hermann requiring all employees to get fully vaccinated

Memorial Hermann Health System is requiring all employees, in addition to affiliated providers and volunteers, to be fully vaccinated.

In a release sent Monday, hospital officials said all employees must be compliant before Oct. 9.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in across the Houston region . Memorial Hermann said it believes the vaccines are the safest and most effective way to protect its patients and staff.

Management is also concerned about the easing of COVID-19 public safety measures and the aggressive Delta variant , according to the release.

"For all of these reasons, we strongly believe that the vaccines are our best and only true protection against COVID-19 going forward,” the hospital said.

Memorial Hermann reports about 83% of its employees are already fully vaccinated, specifically 87% of its bedside staff and 95% of managers.

Employees can be exempt from getting the vaccine for medical or religious reason.

It was not explicitly explained in the announcement what would happen if an employee simply refused.

“The evidence is clear: the vaccines are safe and lifesaving. We strongly encourage all those who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 to join us in creating a healthier future for all by making this pandemic a thing of the past,” Memorial Hermann President and CEO Dr. David L. Callender said.

