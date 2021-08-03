Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoiIl_0bFWRvV900

Sen. Lindsey Graham has become the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus , saying Monday he is “very glad” he received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “far worse.”

The news prompted several other lawmakers to get quick COVID-19 tests and report their status. A handful of Senate colleagues spent part of the weekend working and socializing with the South Carolina Republican, who attended a gathering on Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat the evening that he first developed symptoms.

In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Graham said he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night” and went to the doctor Monday morning.

After being notified of his positive test, Graham said he would quarantine for 10 days.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection, and at present time, I have mild symptoms,” the 66-year-old Graham said. “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination, I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

According to spokesman Kevin Bishop, Graham was among senators who attended Manchin's event on Saturday. Sam Runyon, a spokeswoman for Manchin, said the West Virginia Democrat "is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID positive individual.”

In the Capitol Monday evening, senators who attended the gathering were present and voting. Manchin said he had since tested negative and said the outdoor event, which lasted several hours and featured hamburgers, was “just trying to get people together.”

“We do everything in a bipartisan way, and that’s what we do,” Manchin said. “I talked to Lindsey today, he's fine.”

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., told reporters that he was also on the boat, named “Almost Heaven,” and was awaiting test results. Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., were also there and were getting tested.

More senators have donned masks in recent weeks as coronavirus case counts have risen, but they aren’t required in the chamber, and some still choose not to wear them. The House has returned to a mask requirement.

Senate Democrats will switch back to a virtual caucus lunch Tuesday at the Capitol amid the virus surge. Republicans had been quicker to resume in-person meetings last year, but there was no word if their lunch plans would now change.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican who is vaccinated, was not wearing a mask Monday and said he had not decided whether to put one back on. He said he’s concerned that reports of Graham’s illness will discourage some to get vaccinated.

On wearing a mask, Blunt said, “I think it actually is one of the reasons that people are encouraged to get the vaccine is they don’t have to.”

There’s no way to know just how risky it was for the people who were near Graham — vaccinated or not. Vaccinated people are at a much lower risk of being infected at all and for contracting a serious case. But the level of risk depends on whether Graham was masked, whether they were masked, how much virus his body was producing when they met, how close they were and for how long.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people determined to have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic but should be tested within five days and wear a mask indoors for 14 days or until testing negative.

Graham, who was vaccinated in December, has long been a proponent of vaccination, saying during a visit this spring to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston that “the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Graham's infection comes on the heels of updated CDC guidance urging even fully vaccinated people to return to wearing masks indoors in areas of high coronavirus transmission, citing the surge of the highly contagious delta variant. Recent analysis has shown that breakthrough cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, still remain rare.

Both congressional chambers have been adopting stricter face covering regulations amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Graham, who was wearing a mask, did not answer questions from reporters on Capitol Hill earlier Monday, prior to the statement being issued. Because of Senate votes, Graham was not in attendance at Friday night’s Silver Elephant dinner, the South Carolina Republican Party’s signature annual fundraiser and an event attended by hundreds, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a headlining speaker.

———

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

———

Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report from Washington.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

362K+
Followers
94K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Coons
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Roy Blunt
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Positive Test#Cdc#Covid#D Nev#House#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Silver Elephant#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Indy100

Republican Congressman suing Nancy Pelosi over mask mandates has tested positive for Covid

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman, who sued Nancy Pelosi for mask rules on the Senate floor just last week, has contracted a breakthrough case of Covid. The South Carolina representative, who is suing the Speaker with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, was fined $500 for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask during a vote in May. Norman and his mask-resistant colleagues believed this was “unconstitutional,” filing appeals in June — which were rejected in July — leading to their suing as a trio last week.
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Top Democrat Has Death Wish For Sen. Lindsey Graham

The chief strategist for the Democrat Party in Rhode Island has expressed her death wish for Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican. Then she deleted her statement, claiming it was “poor judgement (sic).”. But readers weren’t convinced of her sincerity. It opened with this, from Kate Coyne McCoy:. “It’s wrong to...
Congress & CourtsArs Technica

GOP congressman gets COVID-19 after suing Pelosi over mask rule

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) has tested positive for a COVID-19 breakthrough infection after defying the House of Representatives' mask mandate and filing a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) over a resulting $500 fine for going maskless. On Thursday, Norman tweeted, "After experiencing minor symptoms this morning, I sought...
Congress & Courtsksl.com

Steep obstacles for US Congress effort to legalize 'Dreamer' immigrants

DACA recipients and their supporters celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court ruled in a 5-4 vote that President Donald Trump's 2017 move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, created in 2012 by his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama, was unlawful, in Washington, D.C., June 18, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst, Reuters) WASHINGTON — A battle to win a path to citizenship for "Dreamer" immigrants, following two decades of defeat, is underway in the United States Senate as Democrats face tough challenges on several fronts, including within their own ranks.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Sen Lindsey Graham says he pushed Trump to promote vaccines

Graham on Monday revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 after he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Saturday. The senator said former President Trump has been checking on him every day during his illness, and he urged the former president to speak up and promote the vaccines. “From a conservative person’s...
Congress & Courtssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman Tests Positive for COVID-19

Republican Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Norman learned he had tested positive just before noon Thursday, following what his office says were mild symptoms in the morning. Norman has bristled against wearing a mask at the Capitol and was even...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Graham says he urged Trump to 'speak up' on vaccines

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who is recovering from a recent coronavirus infection, said he urged former President Trump to be more vocal about the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’ve urged him to be aggressive and say, ‘Take the vaccine,’” Graham said in an interview with The Associated Press, which reported he urged Trump to "speak up."
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin is seen with a bandage on his head following accident on his boat two days after hosting party on board that was attended by Lindsey Graham who tested positive for COVID-19

Sen. Joe Manchin arrived to the Senate Monday with a bandage on his forehead - an accident on his boat he told reporters, according to Politico Playbook. Over the weekend, the West Virginia Democrat hosted a soiree on his house boat that is leading to concerns that the Senate is on the cusp of a COVID-19 Delta variant outbreak after Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham tested positive for the virus Monday.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sen. Lindsey Graham may have gotten COVID-19 on Sen. Joe Manchin's houseboat

Senator Lindsey Graham tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, with the infection potentially stemming from a gathering on fellow Sen. Joe Manchin’s houseboat. Masking is not required at the U.S. Senate. Following Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) testing positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated––underscoring the increasing concern of breakthrough infections––sources...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Senate breaks filibuster on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The Senate, in a rare Saturday session, voted to break the filibuster and advance the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The final vote was 67-27, with seventeen Republicans joining the Democratic majority to clear the 60-vote threshold. Two other Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), were absent (Graham is recovering from a COVID-19 infection), but would have supported the motion, as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy