Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Factbox: Major U.S. companies making masks, vaccines mandatory

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oIaiV_0bFWAioD00
A person wears a mask to prevent against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the highly transmissible Delta variant has led to a surge in infections, in New York City, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking.

Here are some of the companies that have taken action following the CDC guidance.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Vaccinations#Thomson Reuters#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
HealthNewsweek

Fact Check: Has the U.S. Military Ever Mandated Vaccines?

Talk around mandates to enforce COVID-19 vaccines upon military personnel and other individuals is proving controversial. Some critics of mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for military personnel question the appropriateness and even legality of such an order. But proponents claim that this is not the first time it has been done, citing several similar examples from the past.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to seek approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Monday said that it will seek U.S. President Joe Biden's approval by mid-September to require 1.3 million military members to get vaccinated against COVID-19, anticipating full regulatory clearance for a vaccine by then. After setting COVID-19 rules for federal workers, Biden last...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

New data on coronavirus vaccine effectiveness may be "a wakeup call"

A new preprint study that raises concerns about the mRNA vaccines' effectiveness against Delta — particularly Pfizer's — has already grabbed the attention of top Biden administration officials. What they're saying: The study found the Pfizer vaccine was only 42% effective against infection in July, when the Delta variant was...
SciencePosted by
Reuters

WHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients

ZURICH, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Wednesday said a clinical trial in 52 countries will study three anti-inflammatory drugs as potential treatments for COVID-19 patients. "These therapies - artesunate, imatinib and infliximab – were selected by an independent expert panel for their potential in reducing the...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug

Aug 11 (Reuters) - FibroGen Inc said (FGEN.O) said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve its treatment for anemia of chronic kidney disease, citing the need for an additional clinical study. Last month, a panel of experts to the FDA voted against the...
Women's HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

By Michael Erman (Reuters) - Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. The CDC said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization -- Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

Top U.S. Health Official Calls For More Vaccine Mandates: 'People Are Dying'

A top U.S. health official on Sunday called for the implementation of additional vaccine mandates nationwide, pointing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that the mandates would make a difference in the fight against COVID-19, despite grumblings from Republicans and far-right activists who claim such measures infringe on their rights.
PharmaceuticalsMiddletown Press

Vaccines and their efficacy against the Delta variant

We all watched the news: a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was found in India in October 2020, sparking a devastating second wave with more than 400,000 daily infections. This mutation called B.1.617.2 , better known as the Delta variant , has brought new waves of the pandemic in different parts of the world.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

EU drugs regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA vaccines

(Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had started looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases. The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency is studying a form of allergic skin reaction, erythema multiforme, and two disorders related to kidneys, the regulator said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy