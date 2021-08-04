Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried says oversight of the space is evolving and that he is spending 5 hours a day dealing with regulation

By Isabelle Lee
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2d4T_0bFVwyBe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pwss_0bFVwyBe00
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX.

FTX Official/YouTube

  • Sam Bankman-Fried said he spends five hours a day dealing with crypto regulation and licensing.
  • "A lot of regulators, frankly, are currently going through the process of trying to figure out what their regulatory regime for crypto derivatives is going to be," he told CNBC.
  • He also defended the decision of FTX to continue providing quotes for tether despite the coin's legal trouble.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

Sam Bankman-Fried, the 29-year-old billionaire CEO of FTX, said he is spending a significant chunk of his day dealing with cryptocurrency regulation as countries across the world increase oversight of the space.

"We're applying for licenses in a number of jurisdictions right now ... We have to stay on top of that. We have to keep adapting," the crypto billionaire told CNBC in a recorded interview published Monday. "I think it's probably a good solid five hours a day or so that I'm spending on everything from regulation to licensing and everything in between."

Bankman-Fried said his cryptocurrency derivatives exchange tries to adapt and comply with the varying rules per jurisdiction. Although he did allude to the challenges of doing so given the lack of clarity when it comes to these laws.

"A lot of regulators, frankly, are currently going through the process of trying to figure out what their regulatory regime for crypto derivatives is going to be," he told CNBC , adding that he expects more developments to arise in the next three to five years.

On July 20, FTX announced that it had raised $900 million in series B financing, implying a valuation of $18 billion. Bankman-Fried said the majority of the funds will be used for expansion and acquisition.

The California-born entrepreneur also defended the decision of his Hong Kong-based firm to continue quoting prices for tether despite the stablecoin's legal troubles.

Tether is the world's largest stablecoin, with $62 billion in circulation. Tether executives are said to be facing a criminal probe over whether they committed bank fraud.

"Tether is a cryptocurrency that can be on FTX, like any other cryptocurrency," he told CNBC . "It's not treated as exactly a dollar on FTX. It's a free-floating crypto."

He continued: "There is an open order book for it. It's not crucially part of our USD basket, which means the exchange doesn't treat it as necessarily one-to-one with the US dollars. That's for the market and users to determine."

In July, FTX slashed the amount of leverage it offered to 20 times from 101 times in a bid to protect customers from forced liquidations. Leverage multiplies the chances of investors both to profit and to lose.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Ftx Official#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

How Alchemy Pay's Crypto Price Could Go from $0.02 to $1

Alchemy Pay's (ACH) crypto price has exploded and has risen more than 1,200 percent in the last seven days alone. However, it still trades under $1. What is Alchemy Pay's price prediction and when could it reach $1?. Article continues below advertisement. Concerns about tighter crypto tax reporting requirements have...
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Hit $1.2 by 2025, Expert Panel Suggests

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) could surpass the elusive $1 mark by 2025 and hit a $1.21 high by that year, before reaching a $3.6 high by 2030, according to a panel of cryptocurrency experts surveyed by Finder. According to the expert panel, the price of the cryptocurrency is set...
StocksPosted by
The Hill

Trading in Robinhood halted after surge in stock price

Trading in online investment platform Robinhood was temporarily halted Wednesday after a rapid surge in its stock price just a week after the company’s lackluster debut on the Nasdaq. CNBC reported that shares of Robinhood reached $85 at one point Wednesday, an 81 percent increase from Tuesday’s closing price. Early...
Retailitechpost.com

Dogecoin Value Sees Massive Support: Is It the Next Bitcoin?

Dogecoin is now seen following the footsteps of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. This meme-based cryptocurrency has definitely gone a long way, as it has since become among the top eight cryptocurrencies with a current market capitalization of $25.85 billion, according to Coindesk. Although recent developments led it to shed...
Gamblingdeseret.com

Is Dogecoin a bad investment like casino gambling?

Is Dogecoin a bad investment? That’s what “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary — known as Mr. Wonderful — thinks about the Doge cryptocurrency token. O’Leary, who stars on “Shark Tank” as a potential investor for startups and small businesses, appeared on CNBC this week to talk about cryptocurrency. The conversation turned to Dogecoin, according to Bitcoin News.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Ethereum Is Burning $10,000 Every Minute After EIP-1559 Upgrade

Ethereum's latest hard fork introduces a burn feature, reducing ETH in circulation. Image: Shutterstock. After the highly-anticipated London upgrade introduced a token burn mechanism on Ethereum (ETH), the network is already burning 3.68 ETH ($10,295) every minute on average. Among other enhancements, the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 made it...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Blockchain Stocks to Buy in Lieu of Crypto

Most investors might regard blockchain as merely the technology behind Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies. They often don’t have a thorough understanding of the technology or the best ways to invest in this potentially lucrative trend. We are witnessing attractive opportunities that continue to emerge in many industries as a result of this disruptive technology. Therefore today, I will discuss seven of the best blockchain stocks to buy for investors who want to have exposure to blockchain technology as well as cryptocurrencies.
Commodities & Futuredailyhodl.com

Ethereum Is Set To Explode, Says Prominent Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten – Here’s Why

Closely followed crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum is gearing up to explode into a new bull market phase. In a new strategy session, Merten takes a look at Ethereum’s market dominance, which shows ETH’s market share relative to all other crypto assets. He notes that Ethereum’s market dominance is poised for a breakout as it threatens to take out a crucial resistance area.
Marketskitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Amazon may soon let customers pay for their orders using cryptocurrency

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Shield Network, rising over 5,000%. The payments team at Amazon is exploring letting customers use cryptocurrencies to pay for their orders, writes Bloomberg, a development that’s roiling digital currency markets. Last week an Amazon job posting was published seeking a “Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy