1 killed, 3 injured in 3 Denver shootings Saturday

A man was shot and killed in the West Barnum neighborhood in the first of three shootings in Denver Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD) .

Officers responded to that shooting in the area of Quitman Street and W. Ellsworth Avenue around 3 a.m., according to police. The circumstances of what led to the shooting were under investigation, a DPD spokesman said.

The Denver Medical Examiner's Office identified the man killed as 68-year-old Hermilo Garcia-Saucedo.

Denver Police announced Monday afternoon, 37-year-old Itasha Patterson had been arrested in the case.

DPD said officers were made aware of a separate shooting about 4:30 a.m. Saturday when two victims walked into a hospital. DPD later determined the shooting happened on North Alcott Street, north of West 23rd Avenue and just west of Interstate 25.

The victims, a man and a juvenile male, both had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, police responded to another shooting in the 2100 block of North Downing Street. The victim in that incident also had non-life-threatening injuries.

No information about circumstances or a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or metrodenvercrimestoppers.com . Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

