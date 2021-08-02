Movie Review: Old

What does M Night Shyamalan have in store for audiences this time around? Shyamalan has made a career of shocking audiences with twists and turns in his work. The Shyamalan twist is one of the most famous aspects of modern cinema. I have a great passion for Shyamalan’s early work all the way up to and including The Village. Rock bottom arrived with After Earth which was one of the most boring sci-fi films I have ever watched. But hope came back! The Visit and beyond has turned the table and I have been quite excited about Old since that impressive trailer dropped.