Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brighton, CO

New Teachers In Brighton 27-J School District Walk The Red Carpet Before Orientation

By Jennifer McRae
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sjs81_0bFUfCec00

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – New teachers were given the star treatment as they were welcomed back to school on Monday. They really rolled out the red carpet in the Brighton 27-J school district.

(credit: CBS)

Teachers cheered on the new staff as they say this year promises to be special for everyone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QODX_0bFUfCec00

(credit: CBS)

“I think last year, how much we need each other and the connections that we bring and I think that’s a big part of the celebration today… celebrating the people who connect directly with the kids and getting the kids back and everybody back. We’re really looking forward to this year,” said 27-J Chief Academic Officer Will Pierce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohg55_0bFUfCec00

(credit: CBS)

There are about 170 new teachers in the Brighton 27-J school district this year. They’ll have five days of orientation in their new school. The district said this is an important tradition to make sure those teachers have the support they need to be successful.

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Amarillo, TXabc7amarillo.com

New Amarillo ISD teachers attend orientation

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — New teacher hires for the Amarillo Independent School District increased by almost 50% this year after the district brought on 280 educators. Before they enter the classroom they must attend orientation at Amarillo High School. “I wanted to become a teacher because of the time spent...
Kiln, MSWLOX

Students, teachers mask up at Hancock County School District

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - The hallways of East Hancock Elementary School were full of hustle and bustle for the first day of class. “It was a wonderful morning,” said Principal Stacey Lee. “We were able to get our students back in.”. East Hancock joined the other five schools in welcoming...
Wallkill, NYTimes-Herald

Wallkill Central School District Substitute Leave Replacement Teacher – Home

Wallkill Central School District Substitute Leave Replacement Teacher – Home Economics/Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher, John G. Borden Middle School (September 7, 2021 – June 24, 2021). Interested candidates should submit cover letter, resume, District application (available at www.wallkillcsd.k12.ny.us), and copy of certifications to Yvonne Herrington, Wallkill CSD, 1500 Route 208, PO Box 310, Wallkill, NY 12589. Call (845) 895-7103. By August 9, 2021.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Teachers, districts prepare for second year of school in a pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of Oklahoma students will head back to the classroom next week for the first day of school. Teachers and administrators believe students learn best in a classroom, but are also nervous about the potential for an outbreak. Quiela Omena, a first grade teacher at Dove Science...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘I Know Some Of You Will Be Angry’: Poudre School District Decides To Require Masks For All Students, Staff

FORT COLLINS, CO (CBS4) – The Poudre School District, one of Northern Colorado’s largest school districts, will require all students and staff to wear masks to start the 2021-2022 school year. The announcement was made Wednesday. Superintendent Brian Kingsley, via written statement to families, said he knew the decision to require masks for everyone in the district would cause anger among many parents. “Whether you agree or disagree, I value you and want to remain transparent about how we made our decision,” Kingsley wrote. PSD said they used data from health agencies both locally and nationally to reach their decision. Kingsley said quarantines...
EducationLaredo Morning Times

United ISD hosts New Teacher Orientation Sessions for 2021

United ISD’s New Teacher Orientation Sessions began on Monday, Aug. 2 and ran through Thursday, Aug. 5. The sessions were hosted at Alexander High School’s 9th grade campus and marked the commencement of the teacher induction process for newly certified teachers and teachers new to the district. The purpose of...
Surprise, AZABC 15 News

New Valley teachers preparing for a school year of firsts

SURPRISE, AZ — Students are not the only ones wrapping up their first week back to school, new teachers are also on campus getting ready for a year of firsts. A half-dozen new teachers learned the Canyon Ridge Elementary campus on Wednesday, ahead of their first official day of classes on August 3.
Jefferson County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Jeffco Public Schools Hosts Job Fair To Fill Vacant Positions Before Classes Start

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Public Schools is working to fill as many open positions in the school district before classes start. It’s one of many school districts in Colorado facing a staffing shortage as students get ready to return to school. (credit: ThinkStock) Jeffco Public Schools hosted a job fair on Friday, taking applications for kitchen workers, custodians and bus drivers. Because of COVID, and ongoing unemployment payments, it has been difficult to fill those positions. Depending on the position, there are flexible schedules and benefits. “If there are people out there looking to work with kids, and fill a need in the community, this is a great flexible opportunity, so definitely come work for Jeffco Food and Nutrition Services,” said Jeffco Public Schools Dir. of Resources Food & Nutrition Services Katie Jeter. There are still plenty of positions open, including 63 for bus drivers. If Jeffco can’t fill the positions, they will have to cut down on some bus routes. LINK: Jeffco Public Schools
Alabama StateABC 33/40 News

Alabama teachers share anxious feelings before another strange school year

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — State Superintendent Dr. Erick Mackey says this school year may be even more challenging than last year for educators. With students returning to the classroom next week and the covid situation much worse than just a month ago, some teachers are feeling a bit anxious ahead of this school year.
EducationWilson County News

ECISD plans Meet the Teacher, orientation

The East Central Independent School District is excited to welcome back its students and staff for the 2021-22 school year! With that in mind, the district wants to remind parents to mark their calendars for the following important dates:. Middle School Meet the Teacher — Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 3-6:30...
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Aurora Back-To-School Event Helps Students ‘Make That Connection’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – An annual celebration in Aurora brought music, dancing and smiles on Saturday. “This is the day I think we all look forward to the most through the entire school year,” said Aurora Public Schools Public Information Officer Corey Christiansen. Aurora Public Schools put on their annual back to school kickoff event at the Town Center of Aurora. Students and their families tried their luck at a raffle spin, looked at magic tricks and worked on field hockey skills. (credit: CBS) “This is a celebration for our entire community. We have 3,800 students in our school district. I think most of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Deadly incident in downtown Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Sunday, August 1 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to an incident near the 1500 block of House Avenue where a man had been run over by a semi-truck. The preliminary investigation shows the man may have fallen asleep after crawling underneath the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy