New Teachers In Brighton 27-J School District Walk The Red Carpet Before Orientation

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – New teachers were given the star treatment as they were welcomed back to school on Monday. They really rolled out the red carpet in the Brighton 27-J school district.

Teachers cheered on the new staff as they say this year promises to be special for everyone.

“I think last year, how much we need each other and the connections that we bring and I think that’s a big part of the celebration today… celebrating the people who connect directly with the kids and getting the kids back and everybody back. We’re really looking forward to this year,” said 27-J Chief Academic Officer Will Pierce.

There are about 170 new teachers in the Brighton 27-J school district this year. They’ll have five days of orientation in their new school. The district said this is an important tradition to make sure those teachers have the support they need to be successful.