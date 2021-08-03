Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

News19 WLTX
News19 WLTX
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated, becoming one of a growing number of "breakthrough" cases throughout the country.

According to an email sent out Monday afternoon, Sen. Graham said he was informed Monday by the House physician that he tested positive for COVID-19 despite having been vaccinated back in December.

The senator went on to say that he experienced flu-like symptoms and that's what sent him to the doctor Monday morning. He said he felt like he had a sinus infection.

Graham says that he will quarantine for ten days and that he is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now," Graham said. "My symptoms would be far worse."

Graham received the COVID-19 vaccine back in December , when it was made available to members of Congress.

Doctors had always said that breakthrough cases could happen with the virus, but the shot is designed to lessen the severity of those symptoms should they happen. The CDC and other health agencies say over 95 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are the unvaccinated, and nearly all of those who've died of the disease also haven't gotten the shot.

