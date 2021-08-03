Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DaBaby apologises again for homophobic comments

By Sam Moore
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K71ww_0bFUFDg300

DaBaby has offered another apology to the LGBT+ community following his remarks at last week’s Rolling Loud festival.

His first apology, in which he said “apologies for being me” was met with further backlash online with the likes of Dua Lipa and Elton John speaking out against the rapper.

Now, he has offered a more sincere apology via Instagram .

“I want to apologise to the LGBT+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”

He also wrote: “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.”

“As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.

DaBaby concluded: “I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received.”

During the rapper’s recent performance at Rolling Loud, he told the audience to put their phones in the air if they “didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two to three weeks”.

He also made a number of other derogatory comments regarding LGBT+ people and those who have HIV and AIDS.

Comments / 5

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Apologies#Rolling Loud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Says DaBaby Is A "Problem"

50 Cent has taken on a mentorship role with DaBaby and he's already using his platform to elevate the young bull, linking back up with the North Carolina rapper for the premiere party of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Thursday night and warning his followers about him. DaBaby is...
Family RelationshipsHOT 97

Nick Cannon Shows Off All 7 Of His Children On Instagram!

Nick Cannon is showing off all seven of his babies on social media!. Nick is newly a proud father of seven children. He took to social media Monday (July 19th), to recognize all of them. The entertainer welcomed three children this summer. His youngest baby, Zen Scott Cannon, was born on June 23rd.
CelebritiesKXLY

Doja Cat hits out at cancel culture

Doja Cat thinks some people “want to see everyone lose”. The 25-year-old rap star has hit out at cancel culture, and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love. She shared: “The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Appears To Respond To DaBaby Controversy

This weekend, DaBaby set off his latest controversy by spewing homophobic hate at the Rolling Loud festival, shaming his gay fans, and spreading harmful misinformation about AIDS and HIV. His comments have sparked rebuttals from Dua Lipa, Elton John, Amber Rose, Ts Madison, and plenty of others who were offended by his words. DaBaby keeps digging a deeper hole for himself to crawl out of though, "apologizing" and only making things worse by insinuating that his gay fans aren't the "nasty" ones with STDs.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Boosie Badazz's Homophobic Slurs & Violent Threats: 'This Had to Be Said'

Following a homophobic rant from Boosie Badazz, Lil Nas X is clapping back with some choice words of his own — and a little bit of trolling. On Thursday (July 29), Lil Nas took to his Twitter to address a rant in which Badazz used homophobic slurs about the 22-year-old and threatened to "beat his ass." Retweeting a screenshot of comments from former Lakers star Nick Young calling Badazz's comments "facts" and "freedom of speech," Lil Nas quickly shot him down. "a n---a saying he will 'beat my f----t ass' is not what we what we meant by freedom of speech," he wrote.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

DaBaby Incites More Anti-LGBTQ Controversy With Bizarre Music Video

The backlash over DaBaby’s sexist, homophobic remarks intensified this week with the release of a music video that appeared to reference the ongoing controversy. On Wednesday afternoon, the rapper released “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give,” which he self-directed. At one point in the clip, he holds up a sign that reads “AIDS,” while rapping the lyric: “Bitch, we like AIDS, I’m on your ass, we on your ass, bitch, we won’t go away.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reacts To DaniLeigh's Pregnancy Post

DaniLeigh is pregnant. The rapper and singer took to Instagram this week where she announced the news along with a set of maternity pictures showing her baby bump. Now, fans have been speculating she's pregnant for a few months now, ever since a video popped up where she was wearing an oversize shirt that fans believe was meant to hide her bump.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Says Baby Papa Bear Is "Obsessed" With His Grandma

Motherhood has been treating Nicki Minaj well. It has been nine months since the "Seeing Green" rapper gave birth to her baby boy, and as he's grown, Nicki has been giving the world sneak peeks into what life is like at home with her little "Papa Bear." Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty keep their family life out of the limelight somewhat, but during Nicki's recent Instagram Live session, she shared a bit about being a first-time mom.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

T.I. Defends DaBaby’s Homophobic Rant By Comparing It to Lil Nas X’s Videos

‘Rockstar’ rapper DaBaby has been rocking headlines since his showing at the ‘Rolling Loud’ concert festival Sunday night (July 25) saw him relay commentary deemed homophobic. As reported here, the GRAMMY nominee’s (born Jonathan Kirk) name was sent to trending status on social media after he made insensitive statements on...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lil Nas X’s father responds to DaBaby’s homophobic rant: ‘Sit down’

Lil Nas X’s father has become the latest person to criticise remarks DaBaby made during his performance at Rolling Loud festival.At the Miami event, DaBaby shouted to the crowd: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cell phone lighter up.”The comments received a negative reaction online and now Robert Stafford, the father of Lil Nas X, has offered his thoughts in the form of an Instagram Story.Stafford wrote: “Bruh sit down, you had your time”, over a picture of the two musicians.DaBaby also made a number of comments about people with HIV-Aids, shouting: “If you...

Comments / 5

Community Policy