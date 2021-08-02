Fire erupts at J.P. Mascaro waste disposal business in Montgomery County
Firefighters battled a blaze at a waste disposal business in Montgomery County for more than seven hours on Monday. The fire began around 7:30 a.m. at J.P. Mascaro and Sons Solid Waste and Recycling Services at Wile and Lower roads in Souderton, Pa. Chopper 6 was over the scene at noon to find smoke still pouring from a warehouse on the property and multiple fire crews on the scene. Firefighters could also be seen hosing down a pile of debris near that warehouse. The fire was finally brought under control around 2:30 p.m. SEE ALSO: Body found amid search for missing Bucks Co. woman
No injuries have been reported. It's not yet clear what sparked the fire.
