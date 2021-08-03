Cancel
Bettendorf, IA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash on I-80 identified

WQAD
WQAD
 3 days ago

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound early Monday morning, August 2.

According to police, a 2008 Ford Edge stopped on I-80 eastbound just east of Brady Street around 3 a.m., sitting partially in the roadway.

Police believe the driver, 43-year-old Diane Madesian, of Bettendorf, was standing outside of the car when she was hit by a Ford Explorer and semi-truck.

Iowa State Patrol was on scene. Eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed following the accident, but have since reopened.

