Cavaliers wing Dylan Windler will not play for the team in summer league play, a source confirms with Fear the Sword. Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor first reported the news. Windler, a first-round pick in 2019, is at a point in his career where he normally wouldn’t even be considering playing in Las Vegas. However, Windler missed his rookie year due to injury and had knee surgery that cut his season short last year. The team, per the source, says the team is simply being cautious with Windler and wants him to be at 100% when training camp begins next month.