Venom: Let There Be Carnage – First look at Naomie Harris’s Shriek and Woody Harrelson’s terrifying tongue

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
 4 days ago

The second trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, giving fans a first glimpse of Naomie Harris ’s banshee-like villain Shriek and the best look yet at Woody Harrelson ’s antagonist Carnage.

The film is a sequel to 2018’s Venom , and sees Tom Hardy reprise the role of Eddie Brock, the Marvel Comics character who is bound to an alien symbiote known as Venom.

The new trailer reveals how Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kaasady comes to develop a symbiote of his own, known as Carnage. In the clip, we see Kaasady taking a bite out of Brock’s finger. “I’ve tasted blood before,” observes Kaasady. “And that is not it.”–

Later, we see Kaasady transform into Carnage, break his way out of a high-security prison and get himself a new haircut.

We also briefly see Naomie Harris, who plays Kaasady’s love interest Frances Barrison as well as alter-ego Shriek. As that name suggests, Shriek’s superpower is the ability to release powerful soundwave blasts that she can also use to fly through the air.

Alongside Hardy, Harrelson and Harris, the film also stars Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan, a police investigator, and Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, a character she first played in the 2018 original.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and is due to be released on 24 September 2021, having been delayed by almost a year because of the pandemic.

