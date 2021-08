The Weeknd is moving forward into the future. The enigmatic artist launched his next musical phase with some preview clips and a candid new interview on Monday. Speaking with GQ for a new cover story, the performer, real name Abel Tesfaye, teased his upcoming new project, saying, "It's the album I've always wanted to make. What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one. So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me. I want to do this forever."