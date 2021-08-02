Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Park, MN

Arrest Made In Attack That Killed Awwal Ladipo

By Reg Chapman
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeUWA_0bFQyfsS00

BROOKYLN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — An arrest has been made in an attack that claimed the life of a Brooklyn Park man.

Twenty-five-year-old Awwal Ladipo died after he was punched and hit his head on the ground outside a northside Minneapolis night spot a week ago.

The arrest is an answer to his family’s prayers.

“All we need is justice for our son, that is all we need,” said Atdebayo Ladipo.

Awwal Ladipo’s father, mother, brother, sister and wife have been praying for justice ever since they got the call that he was injured in a fight.

“Even in death, Awwal is a large person,” said Antinuke Ladipo.

Awwal died two days after the attack.

Family members knew something was not right with the story Awwal’s friends were telling them about what happened.

“This guy came from nowhere and just knock him out and he hit his head on the floor and he passed out. And they didn’t know what to do,” Antinuke Ladipo said. “They went and get ice, trying to wake him up. And when they couldn’t wake him up that’s when they brought him to the hospital. And I was like, ‘Why didn’t you call 911?'”

Family learned more when video of the attack spread on social media.

“First we thought it was just one person, then it became two, it became three,” Antinuke Ladipo said. “We didn’t even break the news, the social media broke the news to everybody.”

One week later, this family is able to share the news that someone was arrested and may be held responsible for the death of their son.

“We are Christian. We want to forgive, but we want somebody to come forward. We want somebody to be accountable for what they did,” Antinuke Ladipo said.

They are waiting on word from investigators about what led up to the punch that claimed Awwal’s life.

“This needs to stop among our youth,” Antinuke Ladipo said.

A man is being held in the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of probable cause murder. Charges from the Hennepin County attorney are expected within the next day or so.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 5

CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Brooklyn#Alcohol#Christian#Wcco Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Kandiyohi County, MNkduz.com

Huber Released from Prison

(KWLM/Minneapolis MN-) A man convicted in a 2011 murder in Kandiyohi County has been released from prison and is on supervised release. After his second trial, 55-year-old Timothy Huber of Minneapolis, formerly of rural Paynesville, was sentenced to 150 months in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 to Unintentional 2nd Degree Murder.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman found beheaded on sidewalk in Minneapolis suburb

A man was arrested after a woman’s body was found beheaded on a street in a town outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota. A 42-year-old man was taken into police custody in connection to the death of America Thayer, 55, who was found with her head decapitated on the pavement in Shakopee, a suburb in the Twin Cities metro area.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Mutilated’ Body of Missing Kirsta Halderson Found

Investigators in Wisconsin have located the body of a missing woman who went missing with her husband last month, weeks after her husband was found dead. As CrimeOnline previously reported, Krista and Bart Halderson vanished from their Dane County, Wisconsin, home ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend. Their young adult son, Chandler Halderson, first reported him missing and claimed to police that his parents had gone to a cabin in a neighboring county with another couple. Investigators doubted Chandler’s story, and he has since been charged with the murder of his father, whose body was found earlier this month in Cottage Grove.
cbs17

Arrest made after man killed in daytime double shooting in Roanoke Rapids, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Police say they have made an arrest after a man was killed in a double shooting Sunday morning in Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Burton Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a man who had been shot several times. That victim, identified as 40-year-old Edward Leon High, died at the scene, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said in the release.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

First images of Derek Chauvin in prison are released

The first images of Derek Chauvin in prison have been released after he was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd for 22 years and six months last month.In April, the former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Mr Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Mr Floyd’s death sparked a wave of protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the US and across the world.The newly released photos were taken on 28 June, just days after the sentencing, by the...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Family Of Man Fatally Assaulted In Minneapolis Says Attackers Posted Video Of Beating On Social Media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives of a man fatally assaulted over the weekend in Minneapolis say his attackers posted video of the beating on social media, bragging about the assault. A GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family of Awwal Adebayo Ladipo says that the 25-year-old was brutally attacked by a group of boys in north Minneapolis. “This is an unimaginable loss to the Ladipo family and all who loved him,” the page reads. “No parent should ever have to witness the loss of a child and have video evidence of how he was intentionally attacked.” Minneapolis police believe that...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

5 Arrested In Northern Minnesota After Meth Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five people were arrested in northern Minnesota last week, the result of an investigation by a drug task force. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, three were arrested during a traffic stop in Itasca County Saturday. Two others were arrested in Hibbing during a search of a residence. The arrested parties range in age from 19 to 58. The sheriff’s office said a “large quantity” of methamphetamine was seized during the traffic stop. The arrests came after a monthlong investigation by the Lake Superior Drug & Violent Crime Task Force. All five people arrested are awaiting criminal charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.   More On WCCO.com: Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance Wastewater Testing Reveals Scale Of St. Paul's COVID Spread 'Ultimately This Virus Will Find You': Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spread University Of Wisconsin-Madison Moves Rock Seen As Symbol Of Racism
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man convicted of 'brazen' shooting in broad daylight

A Minneapolis man has been convicted for what prosecutors described as a "brazen" shooting in broad daylight in 2019. Johnnie Lamar Haynes, 33, was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possessing ammunition as a felon., the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. He faces up to a ten year sentence on each count.
Florida StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Arrest of Florida man made in southwest Missouri killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Florida truck driver has been arrested in the February shooting death of a man in downtown Springfield, police there said. Thomas Haynes, 45, was arrested Thursday in Springfield on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 32-year-old Robert Moffett, police said in a news release.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Arrest made in Walnut Hills fatal shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police made an arrest in a fatal shooting Friday. Police arrested Ryan Owens, 29. Owens faces a murder charge for the death of Kylton Clide, 24, on July 2. Clide was found dead just before 9 p.m. on St. James Avenue near Windsor Street.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Man Who Allegedly Shot Fargo Man, Two Officers Headed to Trial

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI. (Valley News Live) - A jury trial for Nathanael Benton is scheduled to begin October 25th. According to court records, Benton is charged with two counts of intentional homicide -- among several other things -- for shooting two police officers in Delafield, Wisconsin after a crime spree back in November.
Arkansas Online

Monticello man arrested in killing

A former satellite television installation technician has been arrested in connection with a 2020 murder of a Bradley County woman, Arkansas State Police said Tuesday. Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested Dilan U. Estes, 26, of Monticello. He is charged with capital murder. Estes is being held at the Bradley County jail, without bail. He had his first appearance before District Judge Bruce Anderson on Monday.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Fatally Shot Following Dispute In North Minneapolis Home Identified As 21-Year-Old Boris Likuwa

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 21-year-old Boris Likuwa, of Minneapolis, was fatally shot in the chest early Tuesday morning in a home the 2300 block of Dupont Avenue North. Paramedics brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, investigators spoke with the 911 caller, who said that Likuwa was shot following a dispute inside the home. The shooter fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. All tips are anonymous and can be left online.   More On WCCO.com: Kirk Cousins Temporarily Loses Sponsorship Deal With Michigan Hospital Over COVID Vaccine Stance Wastewater Testing Reveals Scale Of St. Paul's COVID Spread 'Ultimately This Virus Will Find You': Dr. Osterholm Pushes COVID Vaccine As Delta Variant Spread University Of Wisconsin-Madison Moves Rock Seen As Symbol Of Racism

Comments / 5

Community Policy