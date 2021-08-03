Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

I-40 Mississippi River bridge will fully open Monday afternoon

Posted by 
THV11
THV11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43MTzF_0bFPsMwe00

The Hernando de Soto Bridge has fully reopened to traffic, ahead of schedule.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it would open all westbound lanes by 3:00 p.m Monday; however, traffic began moving even earlier with the westbound lanes being opened just before 1:15 p.m.

All eastbound lanes reopened to traffic Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. TDOT said ramps previously closed along I-40 westbound will be reopening, but, the ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed. The right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south will also remain closed. All other ramps around the I-55 and Crump interchange will reopen.

TDOT and ArDOT urge motorists to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for specific traffic information.

The bridge was closed on May 11 to all traffic after Arkansas bridge inspectors noticed damage on the bridge.

Comments / 0

THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi River#I 40#Message Boards#The Interstate Dms#Smartway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWSMV

I-40 bridge repairs in Memphis to open Saturday

Structural repairs to the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge are ahead of schedule. TDOT announced that contractors are ahead of schedule and all the eastbound lanes on I-40 over the bridge will reopen as soon as Saturday night.
Arkansas StateUS News and World Report

I-40 Bridge Linking Arkansas, Tennessee Fully Reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and. fully reopened Monday ahead of schedule following repairs to a crack that had shut down the span since early May. The Tennessee Department of Transportation's spokeswoman said in a tweet the department reopened the westbound lanes of the Hernando...
Trafficmymcr.net

Big trucks force closure of Montpelier Springs bridge

One of the county’s last remaining wooden bridges, the one on Montpelier Springs Road off Hwy. 42 south, has been closed after trucks carrying building materials to a new subdivision left the bridge with huge holes and several planks missing. Monroe County Road Superintendent Junior Watts said bridge repairs could...
TrafficKait 8

TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says its contractor is finishing phase two and beginning their part of phase three repairs to the I-40 bridge. The Hernando Desoto Bridge has been closed since May 11 after a crack was discovered. TDOT officials say a total of...
Memphis, TNWKRN

I-40 bridge in Memphis reopens Monday after weeks of closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday that the westbound lanes of the Hernando DeSoto bridge are open, ahead of schedule. TDOT said its contractor has completed all the work and cleanup on the westbound lanes. The agency tweeted video of the bridge reopening its westbound lanes at about 1 p.m. Monday.
TrafficWREG

TDOT to stress test I-40 bridge this Wednesday

Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors made significant progress along the Interstate 40 bridge this weekend. “All 17 plates are in place. Drilling, bolting, torqueing are ongoing.” TDOT said. The complex process has been happening since crews starting working after the shutdown on May 11. Beginning Wednesday, TDOT officials will begin...
TrafficKait 8

TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is set to reopen one day early. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the contractor is ahead of schedule and the eastbound lanes will reopen Saturday night. The plan is for eastbound lanes to open at 10 p.m. Saturday. TDOT says...
Memphis, TNb975.com

Bridge on I-40 to Re-open

MEMPHIS, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright announced today the. I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen under limited traffic while. contractors finish the work. Contractors will have completed all the phase three plating by Friday. They will begin to demobilize,. break down...
Trafficnwaonline.com

County official: I-40 bridge east to open Sunday

The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River at Memphis is scheduled to start reopening Sunday night, just under 12 weeks after it was abruptly closed when a fracture affecting the integrity of the structure was discovered, according to Crittenden County's top executive. The extent of the round-the-clock repairs --...
TrafficPosted by
Arkansas Times

I-40 bridge reopening work to begin this weekend

Here is the latest from highway officials on the reopening of the I-40 bridge at Memphis:. Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) Director Lorie Tudor announced today the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen under limited traffic while contractors finish the work. Contractors will complete all...
TrafficPosted by
Arkansas Times

I-40 bridge to reopen eastbound tonight

The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced yesterday that repair work was moving faster than anticipated and eastbound lanes of the Interstate 40 bridge at Memphis would reopen at 10 p.m. tonight, rather than Monday morning. Westbound lanes are tentatively set to reopen by Friday. Highway cameras show work continuing on...
Memphis, TNucbjournal.com

I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge partially reopens

MEMPHIS – Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright has announced the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge over the Mississippi River will reopen under limited traffic while contractors finish the work. Contractors will have completed all the phase three plating by Friday. They will begin to demobilize, break down platforms, remove...
Trafficwrganews.com

I-75 Bridge Repair to Close One Lane Friday

Weather permitting, GDOT Maintenance crews will repair a handrail Friday damaged in a wreck earlier this week. The repairs will shut down the left southbound lane of I-75 on the bridge over Joe Stella Drive, south of Exit 283/Allatoona Road. Motorists should expect delays in the area during the repairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy