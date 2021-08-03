I-40 Mississippi River bridge will fully open Monday afternoon

The Hernando de Soto Bridge has fully reopened to traffic, ahead of schedule.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it would open all westbound lanes by 3:00 p.m Monday; however, traffic began moving even earlier with the westbound lanes being opened just before 1:15 p.m.

All eastbound lanes reopened to traffic Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. TDOT said ramps previously closed along I-40 westbound will be reopening, but, the ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed. The right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south will also remain closed. All other ramps around the I-55 and Crump interchange will reopen.

TDOT and ArDOT urge motorists to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for specific traffic information.

The bridge was closed on May 11 to all traffic after Arkansas bridge inspectors noticed damage on the bridge.