Belton Bridge Road now reopened after closure due to downed power lines

Update: Belton Bridge Road has reopened, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Previous story: Belton Bridge Road between East Wind Drive and Main Street in Lula was closed around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, due to downed power lines, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the section of road also had a prior natural gas leak, which Atlanta Gas Light had contained with repairs underway.

“The damage is the result of a mobile home being pulled through the area,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

No further details were provided.