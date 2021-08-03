Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnstown, PA

Two Johnstown juveniles arrested in burglary-turned-chase

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSp1Z_0bFP1XlF00
FreeImages

JOHNSTOWN – Two Johnstown-area juveniles face charges stemming from an attempted burglary-turned-chase Sunday in Lorain Borough.

According to Stonycreek Township police Officer Tom Owens, the teenagers were two of five who forced entry into the Lorain residence Sunday morning – and the group is believed to be behind a string of vehicle thefts in the West Hills, Ferndale and Johnstown in recent weeks.

Police were called to the 300 block of Lunen Street at 10:40 a.m.

Owens said the five individuals forced their way into the residence through a door, which caused a loud enough noise that it alerted the homeowner.

He armed himself and encountered the teens in his basement, “hollering at them to get out,” and then pursuing them when they left the basement and headed into his yard.

While in the yard, the occupant fired his weapon, but no one was struck, Owens said.

“All five subjects fled in a white vehicle,” said Owens, which police later learned was a Chevy sedan.

Stonycreek, Johnstown, West Hills and other neighboring departments joined in the pursuit.

Owens said a West Hills officer spotted the vehicle on Bedford Street and followed it into Moxham.

Near Cypress Avenue, the fleeing juveniles brought their car to a stop and bailed, each of them taking off in the neighborhood.

The West Hills officer caught one of them, and a Johnstown police officer caught another a short time later, Owens said.

Police were working Monday to identify and locate the other three suspects, one of whom was the driver of the car.

The Chevrolet was seized by police, and plans were in motion to search it for evidence, Owens added.

A stolen firearm was recovered from one of the teens, he said.

Both will face a list of counts through the Cambria County juvenile court system, Owens said.

The youths’ names weren’t released because they are younger than 18.

But the charges will include burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, unlawful firearm possession, resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding police, he said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation can call Stonycreek Township police at 814-266-3112.

Comments / 0

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
265
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Ferndale, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Ferndale, PA
Johnstown, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#West Hills#Police#Chevy#Stonycreek#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy