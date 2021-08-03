Two Johnstown juveniles arrested in burglary-turned-chase

FreeImages

JOHNSTOWN – Two Johnstown-area juveniles face charges stemming from an attempted burglary-turned-chase Sunday in Lorain Borough.

According to Stonycreek Township police Officer Tom Owens, the teenagers were two of five who forced entry into the Lorain residence Sunday morning – and the group is believed to be behind a string of vehicle thefts in the West Hills, Ferndale and Johnstown in recent weeks.

Police were called to the 300 block of Lunen Street at 10:40 a.m.

Owens said the five individuals forced their way into the residence through a door, which caused a loud enough noise that it alerted the homeowner.

He armed himself and encountered the teens in his basement, “hollering at them to get out,” and then pursuing them when they left the basement and headed into his yard.

While in the yard, the occupant fired his weapon, but no one was struck, Owens said.

“All five subjects fled in a white vehicle,” said Owens, which police later learned was a Chevy sedan.

Stonycreek, Johnstown, West Hills and other neighboring departments joined in the pursuit.

Owens said a West Hills officer spotted the vehicle on Bedford Street and followed it into Moxham.

Near Cypress Avenue, the fleeing juveniles brought their car to a stop and bailed, each of them taking off in the neighborhood.

The West Hills officer caught one of them, and a Johnstown police officer caught another a short time later, Owens said.

Police were working Monday to identify and locate the other three suspects, one of whom was the driver of the car.

The Chevrolet was seized by police, and plans were in motion to search it for evidence, Owens added.

A stolen firearm was recovered from one of the teens, he said.

Both will face a list of counts through the Cambria County juvenile court system, Owens said.

The youths’ names weren’t released because they are younger than 18.

But the charges will include burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, unlawful firearm possession, resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding police, he said.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation can call Stonycreek Township police at 814-266-3112.