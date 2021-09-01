Cancel
Video Games

Everything we know about the Dead Space Remake

Digital Trends
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors surrounding some form of a revival for the Dead Space franchise were bubbling for a while, with speculation of a remake, Dead Space 4, being tossed around by various sources. This beloved horror series started way back in 2008 with the original game and only got two sequels before EA famously closed down the development studio Visceral Games. Despite how poorly received the third game was, that hasn’t stopped people from wishing the series could return in the style of those first two entries.

Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Diablo 2 Resurrected cinematics made me a believer again

If you were addicted to Diablo 2 when it was first released, but are on the fence about playing the new “Resurrected” version, this might be the push you need. Diablo 2: Resurrected cinematics are out – and they look unbelievably good. It’s as if the creators of this renewed title went back and kidnapped the original creators of the game and said, hey, come to the future and make the same product, but use our futuristic graphics to see your vision to finality.
Video GamesSiliconera

Type-Moon Asks Consumers Not to Share Tsukihime Remake Spoilers

Type-Moon has taken to Twitter to request that consumers not share any spoilers regarding the Tsukihime remake. Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, a remake of the original visual novel, will release on August 26, 2021 to Japanese audiences. However, Type-Moon is asking users to refrain from posting any potential spoilers. At least until September 8, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

EA Announces a Stream Dedicated to Dead Space Remake

Tomorrow, we will see new footage aimed at giving us more details on the early stages of Dead Space's production. Electronic Arts announced a show that will give us an insight into the development process of Dead Space. The material will be streabed on August 31 at 10:00 AM PT. The whole thing will be available to watch via EA Motive's twitch channel. Keep in mind that the title is at an early stage of development.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Dead Space Remake Will Featured a Voiced Isaac and No Microtransactions

Today Motive and EA held a special presentation to showcase early Alpha footage of Dead Space Remake. Offering fans insight into what they can expect from the iconic survival-horror franchise. First off, Motive showed off some early footage of the game including visual upgrades to the textures. Taking assets from...
Video GamesDestructoid

No More Heroes 3 tips, hints, and Doppelganger hiding spots

I can’t get enough of No More Heroes 3. It’s got so many overlapping parts, and the tension between them is endlessly engaging. It starts off as a stress-based action game with a steep learning curve. Then, about halfway through, it starts giving you more and more Easter eggs to hunt for in the open world, peppering the pure violence with… peaceful wandering?!? I beat the game after about 20 hours, but at least six of those hours were me just looking around for lost kittens. Then, after it was all over, I spent another six hours getting toy figurines, finding other unlockables, refighting bosses, and just thinking about the game’s story.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

DokeV- Everything We Know About the Stunning Surprise Announcement

In the wake of a boring Xbox Gamescon presentation featuring a documentary about everyone’s favorite topic, trebuchets, Geoff Keighley took over with a much more exciting and applicable presentation. During his event, Keighley showcased several video game reveals including the launch date for Halo Infinite and a trailer for the next Saint’s Row. Yet none of these, or any other reveal, could topple DokeV’s brilliance, at least according to video game Twitter.
Video GamesSiliconera

Dead Space Remake Livestream Will Appear Tomorrow

People will have another chance to learn more about the new take on Dead Space. EA and EA Motive announced a Dead Space remake developer livestream will appear on Twitch. on August 31, 2021 at 10am PT/1pm ET/7pm CET on August 31, 2021, people will get to learn more about the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

The “Ultra Instinct Shaggy” Meme Is Now Technically Canon

Fine connoisseurs of high quality memes and casual fans alike are sure to remember a meme that circulated online around 2019 concerning everyone’s favourite hippy and consumer of dog treats, Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo. The meme originated from a clip of the 2011 animated movie Scooby Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur in which there is a scene where Shaggy beats up a gang of bikers, displaying an almost supernatural strength, speed and skill. Thus, the “Ultra Instinct Shaggy” meme was born. Fans of the super violent fighting game Mortal Kombat started bombarding the games creator Ed Boon on Twitter, pleading for Shaggy to be put in the game as a DLC fighter. Boon shot down these requests but the opening to the new animated Mortal Kombat movie- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms– has now technically made Shaggy’s role as the ultimate fighter canon in the Mortal Kombat Universe. Well, not really but it’s an amusing reference at least.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Midnight Suns guide: Everything we know so far

Get ready a strategic take on superheroes with Marvel's Midnight Suns, currently in development with the studio that made the iconic XCOM series, Firaxis Games. The tactical RPG was announced at Gamescom in August and will feature characters from The Avengers, X-Men, and other Marvel A-listers like Blade, with players taking the role of new customizable character The Hunter.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Alan Wake Remastered rumored to be releasing on October 5th

In June, we informed you about the possibility of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Alan Wake Remastered coming to Epic Games Store. And while we don’t have any details about the former, it appears that the latter will release on October 5th. Rakuten Taiwan may have just leaked the release...
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

'Twelve Minutes' Is Filled With Shocking Twists That Accomplish Nothing

There are spoilers for Twelve Minutes below. In its earliest conception, the time loop of Twelve Minutes played out in a gigantic open world rather than a tiny apartment. Its director, Luis Antonio, working as an artist at Rockstar London in 2008, had just wrapped up production on the ultra-violent Manhunt 2 while Rockstar North, a few hundred miles up the road in Scotland, put the finishing touches to Grand Theft Auto IV. Studio executives were looking for pitches so Antonio tried his luck.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Varvarion BitSummit 2021 Trailer

Polygonomicon has shared a new Varvarion BitSummit 2021 trailer, showing off more of their high-speed anime-action game. Varvarion is being developed with the goal of having a skill-based game that feels like an anime swordfight, complete with acrobatics, flipping, jumping, stylish attacks, and more. So far there are several playable characters shown off like a barbarian, a cat girl, orcs, and more.

