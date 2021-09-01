Everything we know about the Dead Space Remake

Fine connoisseurs of high quality memes and casual fans alike are sure to remember a meme that circulated online around 2019 concerning everyone’s favourite hippy and consumer of dog treats, Shaggy Rogers from Scooby-Doo. The meme originated from a clip of the 2011 animated movie Scooby Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur in which there is a scene where Shaggy beats up a gang of bikers, displaying an almost supernatural strength, speed and skill. Thus, the “Ultra Instinct Shaggy” meme was born. Fans of the super violent fighting game Mortal Kombat started bombarding the games creator Ed Boon on Twitter, pleading for Shaggy to be put in the game as a DLC fighter. Boon shot down these requests but the opening to the new animated Mortal Kombat movie- Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms– has now technically made Shaggy’s role as the ultimate fighter canon in the Mortal Kombat Universe. Well, not really but it’s an amusing reference at least.