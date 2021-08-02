Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Mayor Byron Brown provides update on Abbott Road reconstruction

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdwjQ_0bFNNMu500

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the $3.9 million phase one construction on Abbott Road is halfway completed.

The $11.2 million project that will reconstruct Abbott Road between Southside Parkway and Meriden Street began in April.

“This $3.9 million project is the first major makeover Abbott Road has seen in decades and despite one of the wettest July’s on record, we’re pleased with the progress crews have made since the groundbreaking," Brown said.

Reconstruction of Abbott Road in phase one includes:

  • Milling of existing pavement and new asphalt with concrete inlay
  • Complete replacement of sidewalks, curbs and underdrains
  • New curb ramps and drainage improvements
  • New signs and pavement markings
  • Curb extensions at two signalized intersections, which will also get new traffic control signals, as well as accessible pedestrian infrastructure
  • A new city-owned LED street lighting system will also be installed, along with streetscape amenities

Replacement of sidewalks, installation of LED lights and instillations of curb extenders have been completed on the west side of Abbott Road at Southside Parkway since the project began.

Design for phase two of the project is expected to begin later this year. Phase two is estimated to cost $8.2 million.

Two-way vehicle traffic will be maintained during the project although parking will be constricted. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on one side of the road during the project.

Most of the project is expected to be completed during 2021 construction season.

Comments / 0

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Infrastructure#Traffic Control#Asphalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy