Mayor Byron Brown provides update on Abbott Road reconstruction

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the $3.9 million phase one construction on Abbott Road is halfway completed.

The $11.2 million project that will reconstruct Abbott Road between Southside Parkway and Meriden Street began in April.

“This $3.9 million project is the first major makeover Abbott Road has seen in decades and despite one of the wettest July’s on record, we’re pleased with the progress crews have made since the groundbreaking," Brown said.

Reconstruction of Abbott Road in phase one includes:

Milling of existing pavement and new asphalt with concrete inlay

Complete replacement of sidewalks, curbs and underdrains

New curb ramps and drainage improvements

New signs and pavement markings

Curb extensions at two signalized intersections, which will also get new traffic control signals, as well as accessible pedestrian infrastructure

A new city-owned LED street lighting system will also be installed, along with streetscape amenities

Replacement of sidewalks, installation of LED lights and instillations of curb extenders have been completed on the west side of Abbott Road at Southside Parkway since the project began.

Design for phase two of the project is expected to begin later this year. Phase two is estimated to cost $8.2 million.

Two-way vehicle traffic will be maintained during the project although parking will be constricted. Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on one side of the road during the project.

Most of the project is expected to be completed during 2021 construction season.