Franklin, MA

Sweatshirt A Clue In Search For Suspect Seen On Video Breaking Into, Robbing Franklin Jewelry Store

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who was caught on video smashing into a jewelry store in Franklin. Initial estimates say that more than $10,000 was taken or destroyed.

It happened on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. at Vallee Jewelers on Main Street.

“There was major damage to several display cases inside the store, and jewelry on the floor,” police said.

The Franklin Police K-9 Unit was called in after responding officers did not see any suspects. A K-9 was able to follow a track down several streets that ended where police believe the suspect got into a car and drove away.

“He’s just kind of hammering away at the front door, and that’s sort of what he does when he goes inside and attacks the display cases and things like that,” Sgt. Brian Johnson said.

Franklin Police released surveillance video of a suspect breaking into Vallee Jewelers on July 31 (Photo Via Franklin Police)

Now investigators would like to know more about that vehicle and one other big clue.

“We’ve had a lot of comments on our social media page about the sweatshirt the suspect is wearing,” Johnson said. “We have identified the logo on it and the company it belongs to. The company has been very forthcoming in assisting us with the investigation.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect break through the front door with what appears to be a hammer. After some time, the person sprints out and toward the street.

The business owner told WBZ-TV he understands these things happen, but it’s still a hit to a family-owned business.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Franklin Police Detective Division at 508-528-1212.

Boston, MA
