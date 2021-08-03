Cancel
Welcomed cool down for early part of week

WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

Today : Mostly Cloudy. On & Off Rain. Much Cooler. High 73.

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Low 64.

Wednesday: Isolated Showers. High 77.

Thursday: Isolated Showers. High 79.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Isolated P.M. Storm. High 83.

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Few P.M. Storms. High 86.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

A stalled front will remain over Eastern NC, extending southwest through South Carolina, Georgia, and along the Gulf Coast this week. Several low pressure waves will track northeast along the front. Each one will bring on and off rain to the Piedmont through Friday. No days this week are expected to be a total washout. One such wave will be tracking through South Carolina today. Another wave will pass south of the Triad Wednesday and Thursday. Since we will be on the north side of the front, temperatures will be rather cool for this time of year over the next few days. Highs today will be in the lower 70’s, with mid and upper 70’s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The pattern will finally break down by the weekend as the front dissipates by Saturday. For Friday and the weekend, we will get back to a typical August weather pattern.  Temperatures will heat back into the 80’s with only pop-up afternoon storms through the period.

The normal high is 88, and the normal low is 69.

Comments / 0

