Public Safety

Female FBI Staff Members Were Used for Sexual Predator Stings Without Permission, Report Says

SCDNReports
 5 days ago

Female FBI Staff Members Were Used for Sexual Predator Stings Without Permission, Report Says

Public Safety, Law Enforcement News by Ross Madison, Crime and Justice Bureau Chief

The Office of Inspector General recently published a memo detailing multiple instances of an FBI agent using female staffers' photos in undercover sex trafficking operations without their knowledge or consent.

The office was concerned about the use of photographs of female employees who were not certified undercovers or certified online coverts in online undercover investigations.

The memo states that the special agent requested an FBI support staff member to provide "provocative pictures of herself" for online undercover operations.

The special agent admitted to posting the images without consent, telling investigators he was "phishing" on social media sites but never recorded where he used the photos.

The FBI doesn't know what websites the images are on, nor does it know how many times the staffers' photos were downloaded, copied, or further distributed.

Let's hit the highlights here

  • FBI used pictures of female staffers without their permission to catch sexual predators.
  • The special agent in charge failed to note where the images were posted.
  • FBI doesn't know if the photos are still up or how many times they've been downloaded.

How did they get staffers to pose for pictures provocative enough to lure a true predator?

How do you feel? What do you think?

