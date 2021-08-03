St. Louis providing housing assistance as eviction moratorium ends

The City of St. Louis will begin direct payment to tenants for housing assistance and use local funds to speed up applications after the federal eviction moratorium ended Saturday.

There are more than 3,000 eviction cases pending on the docket in the city, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' office said in a news release Monday.

“My administration allocated nearly $3 million to get more shots in arms and expedite rental and utility assistance for families, and we continue to streamline the process to reach families at risk of eviction,” Jones said in the release. “Confronting both these crises is essential to protect St. Louis families and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Previously, federal rules required rental assistance to go directly to landlords or utility companies, but the US Treasury updated its guidelines after some landlords weren’t willing to participate in the program. Now, the treasury allows funds to go directly to renters.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Jones said the city is working to get walk-in clinics up and running for those seeking rental assistance. The city is looking to partner with groups like Horizon Homes to open walk-in clinics on the north and south side of the city.

Jones said to get the clinics up and running as fast as possible, the city needs volunteers.

“We need volunteers to support their neighbors and join these clinics to help out,” Jones said.

The city will share a link for people to sign up to volunteer. Jones said the city will release a full list of walk-in clinics “as soon as possible.”

Watch the full press conference below:

St. Louis residents in need of rental and utility assistance should dial 211, call 800-427-4626 or email 211cares@stl.unitedway.org . To view full eligibility criteria, visit the city’s website .

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush slept outside the U.S. Capitol Building over the weekend in response to the eviction moratorium expiring. Bush said she's protesting for the millions of households facing eviction over the next month.

"I've been evicted, I've lived in a car before. I don't want anybody else to go through that. I definitely don't want my people in St. Louis to have to live through that," she said.

Bush is calling on lawmakers to extend the eviction moratorium.