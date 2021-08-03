Salt Bowl will be 'Together Again' for 2021, free COVID-19 vaccines available at stadium

The Salt Bowl Committee announced Benton and Bryant schools will be “Together Again ” for Salt Bowl 2021 at War Memorial Stadium.

The largest high school football game in the state of Arkansas, Salt Bowl 2021 will be played on Saturday night, August 28, 7 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.

The Benton Panthers will be the home team this year and their fans will sit on the west side of War Memorial Stadium. The Bryant Hornets will be the visitors and sit on the east side.

Tickets go on sale Monday, August 2 at all Saline County Big Red Store locations. They are $12 and include a Salt Bowl t-shirt.

Benton fans should purchase tickets from a Benton Big Red location; Bryant fans from a Bryant store. Tickets will be available at the stadium for $15 but do not include a t-shirt. Only AAA passes will be accepted at the gate.

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) are partnering to provide free Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccines for those 18 and older from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. in the tailgate area on the east side of War Memorial Stadium.

All those 18 and older who receive their vaccine will receive their choice of a $20 Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Scratch-Off or Arkansas Game and Fish Certificate. No appointment is necessary, bring your ID and insurance card if available.

For those unable to attend in person, the game will be available via Pay Per View. A link will be provided closer to game day on the Salt Bowl website and on each school district’s website as well as social media.

The game will also be carried on 1037 The Buzz sponsored by Big Red Stores and on 1067 Buzz2 for the Panther broadcast sponsored by Everett Buick GMC and the Benton Touchdown Club. For updates regarding this year’s game, fans can visit the website, our Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram @SaltBowlAR.

There are security procedures at War Memorial Stadium, including a clear bag policy and each fan will go through a metal detector. A list of permitted and prohibited items can be found on the Salt Bowl website . Gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early.