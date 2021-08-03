Police: Retired Sugar Land officer shoots neighbor during argument

A retired Sugar Land police officer shot his neighbor Sunday night during an argument, the department has confirmed.

The scene unfolded along Silas Creek Court close to the Grand Parkway. Investigators say it started as an argument after the man wouldn't leave the former officer's property. It escalated into a fight and that led to the shooting.

Family members tell us the 28-year-old man that was shot is bipolar. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and then taken to surgery. Family members say he was shot in the abdomen.

Fire and EMS dispatchers audio reveals that the man who was shot called them, and said he was just walking across the driveway when he heard someone yell at him to get off his property and he was shot in the stomach.

“Just praying for his recovery," said neighbor Robert Boettcher. "That’s the No. 1 thing right now, and obviously just seeing what can happen, making sure that all the steps for the investigation are done properly.”

Both parties remained at the scene and called 911.

The former officer hasn't been identified. Sugar Land police said he retired three years ago. He did receive some injuries but no details were released on what they were.

No arrests have been made. This investigation is still ongoing. If any charges are filed, it will be up to the District Attorneys' office to present to a grand jury.

Police are looking for surveillance videos in the area that could shed more light on this shooting.

The 28-year-old man has undergone two surgeries so far. Family members are asking for prayers.

But the overall consensus from residents in this area they all want the Sugar Land Police Department can conduct an investigation that is fair for all of those involved.

"Making sure that all the steps for the investigation are done properly. I think that is what I am really looking for in this current situation," said Boettcher.

Adam Bennett on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Anayeli Ruiz on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram