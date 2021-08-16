Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

UPDATE: KGI Securities Starts Tesla (TSLA) at Outperform

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

KGI Securities analyst Jennifer Liang initiates coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) with an Outperform rating and $855 price target, suggesting 24% upside. The analyst commented, "Tesla will continue to stay ahead of the pack in the midterm; opportunities thrive for those with unique business models and strong competitiveness. We expect Tesla (TSLA US, US$687.20, OP) to maintain its leading position in the global EV space for at least the next 3-5 years. Tesla demonstrates technological superiority and continued dedication to enhancing its EV offerings on all fronts, including software and hardware, namely: (1) advanced Autopilot and full self-driving (FSD) features; (2) the ability for over-the-air (OTA) updates; (3) in-house design of software and electronic architecture, enabling the firm to introduce innovations faster than rivals; (4) a self-developed new 4680 battery cell architecture and unibody castings; and (5) a wide Supercharger network build-up worldwide. Nevertheless, we do not foresee market dominance for Tesla as traditional OEMs, EV start-ups, and global tech giants will seize the massive market potential and increase their competitiveness, brand awareness, software strength, and unique business models. Nio (NIO US, US$44.68, NR), for example, has a strong presence in China and its success is partially built on its battery-as-a-service (BAAS) approach."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Tesla Supercharger#Tesla Autopilot#Tesla Shares#Kgi Securities#Tsla#Ev#Fsd#Ota#Nio Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Businessteslarati.com

Wedbush maintains Tesla (TSLA) “Outperform” rating but shares caution on “sci-fi” efforts

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained his optimistic outlook on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) following the company’s recently-held AI Day recruitment event. In a note, Ives mentioned the potential of innovations such as Project Dojo, as well as the company’s focus on Full Self-Driving. He did, however, share some caution about Elon Musk’s “sci-fi” projects such as the Tesla Bot. Despite his reservations, however, Ives still maintained his “Outperform” rating for the company, as well as a $1,000 12-month price target.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Tesla AI Day: 3 Big TSLA Stock Catalysts to Watch Tonight

Today stands to be an important one for the future of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Elon Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) empire is under tremendous strain as a probe into the company’s self-driving features continue to heat up. The company is holding its “Tesla AI Day” today, the second major public event for the company this year. Investors are wondering just what revelations Tesla has to share with its stockholders. Can TSLA stock see new life in the midst of these rough waters?
StocksFXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA pops as everything else drops

Tesla stock finally catches a bid and rallied strongly on Wednesday. The stock had been suffering after some negative news stories. TSLA rallies despite the equity market falling on taper talk. Tesla finally caught some good news on Wednesday with the stock rallying 3.5% to close at $688.99. The stock...
CarsStreetInsider.com

U.S. Investigating Safety Following Tesla (TSLA) Autopilot Crashes

U.S. auto safety regulators released documents Monday that show they have opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Starts Sophia Genetics SA (SOPH) at Overweight

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant initiates coverage on Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $24.00. The analyst comments "Riding on the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts N-Able Inc. (NABL) at Buy Post-Spin

Needham & Company analyst Mike Cikos initiates coverage on N-Able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. The analyst commented, "The spin-out of N-able from SolarWinds will provide management the freedom to realign resources, pursue strategic initiatives and invest in growth, we believe, all in support of its medium-term targets of mid-teens Revenue growth and a 30%+ Adjusted EBITDA margin. The over 25,000 MSPs that rely on N-able's purpose-built platform represent fuel for the company's growth. The platform's multi-tenant architecture and scalability resonates with MSPs, and the service and automation provided allows them to spend more time "on" the business rather than "in" the business. We see MSPs growing in importance as SMEs deal with resource constraints, growing attack surfaces, and more heterogeneous environments. We think N-able is uniquely positioned to navigate this complexity, and we initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $17 PT."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Mizuho Securities Upgrades Exelon (EXC) to Neutral

Mizuho Securities analyst Paul Fremont upgraded Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) from Underperform to Neutral, PT $47.50 (from $40.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Exelon to Neutral from Underperform based on the improved earnings outlook for Exelon Generation. Exelon Generation continues to benefit from an increase in forward gas and electric prices and from improving prospects of federal subsidies for nuclear generation. We are increasing our estimates again as commodity forward prices continue to strengthen. Additionally, we are ascribing partial value in our price target for a proposal to substitute a $15 per MWh nuclear PTC for a $6.0 billion nuclear grant program in the $1.0 trillion federal infrastructure proposal introduced into the US Senate. We are updating our PT to $47.50 (previously $40.00) to account for higher ExGen estimates and current market multiple."
Stocksteslarati.com

Tesla critic abandons bet against TSLA, with no plans to revive it

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a lot of critics, and some of them tend to be aggressive at times. One of these is Carson Block, which The New York Times describes as a “volatile and sometimes venomous short-seller” who runs Muddy Waters Capital. Block had taken a position against Tesla in the past, but in a shareholder letter, the short-seller admitted that his bets against the Elon Musk-led EV company had been abandoned.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NZS Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 13,769 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,000. A number of other institutional...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Nio's (NIO) Sales Surged 127% in Q2, Working on a New Mass-market Brand to Take on Tesla (TSLA), Volkswagen (VWAGY), and Toyota (TM), Analyst Lowers PT on Conservative Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are trading modestly higher in pre-open Thursday after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company topped analyst estimates for the second quarter. Nio posted a 0.42 yuan ($0.07)...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Cowen Starts AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) at Outperform

Cowen analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiates coverage on AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Tesla (TSLA) to 'Buy' on Accelerating Earnings, US Carmakers to Continue Recording 'Supernormal' Profits in 2022; Prefers Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA) to General Motors (GM)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to "Buy" from "Hold," citing accelerating earnings and ROIC leverage, as well as the benchmark for capital employed. On...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Truist Securities Upgrades Editas Medicine (EDIT) to Buy

Truist Securities analyst Joon Lee upgraded Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Fremont, CAStreetInsider.com

Activity at Tesla's (TSLA) Fremont Factory Is Down Sharply - Analyst

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Analyst Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research spent the month of July observing Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Fremont factory. The factory in Fremont, California is one of the world's most advanced automotive plants, with 5.3 million square feet of manufacturing and office space on 370 acres of land. More than 10,000 employees work at the Fremont factory.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Joseph Hafling initiates coverage on GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $100.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on GXO Logistics Inc. click here. For more ratings news on GXO Logistics Inc. click here. Shares of GXO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy