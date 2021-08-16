UPDATE: KGI Securities Starts Tesla (TSLA) at Outperform

KGI Securities analyst Jennifer Liang initiates coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) with an Outperform rating and $855 price target, suggesting 24% upside. The analyst commented, "Tesla will continue to stay ahead of the pack in the midterm; opportunities thrive for those with unique business models and strong competitiveness. We expect Tesla (TSLA US, US$687.20, OP) to maintain its leading position in the global EV space for at least the next 3-5 years. Tesla demonstrates technological superiority and continued dedication to enhancing its EV offerings on all fronts, including software and hardware, namely: (1) advanced Autopilot and full self-driving (FSD) features; (2) the ability for over-the-air (OTA) updates; (3) in-house design of software and electronic architecture, enabling the firm to introduce innovations faster than rivals; (4) a self-developed new 4680 battery cell architecture and unibody castings; and (5) a wide Supercharger network build-up worldwide. Nevertheless, we do not foresee market dominance for Tesla as traditional OEMs, EV start-ups, and global tech giants will seize the massive market potential and increase their competitiveness, brand awareness, software strength, and unique business models. Nio (NIO US, US$44.68, NR), for example, has a strong presence in China and its success is partially built on its battery-as-a-service (BAAS) approach."