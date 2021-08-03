Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis County, MO

'Not St. Louis County's finest moment': Page on County Council meeting that resulted in quarantines, racism claims

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Sam Page is voicing his displeasure of St. Louis County being forced into the national spotlight in light of recent events. Monday morning, Page held an online-only briefing outside of his home because a St. Louis City resident at Tuesday's County Council meeting tested positive for COVID-19, prompting health officials to advise those who attended to quarantine. The meeting focused on the county's reinstated mask mandate.

www.kmov.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Saint Louis County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Faisal Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Cdc#News 4#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.N. sounds 'deafening' warning on climate change

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations panel on climate change told the world on Monday that global warming was dangerously close to being out of control – and that humans were "unequivocally" to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Dixie fire becomes largest in California history

The Dixie Wildfire is now the largest in California's history. Thousands of homes were threatened by the Northern California blaze on Sunday, according to USA Today, which cited data from Cal Fire and the National Interagency Fire Center. The fire has been raging for days and fueled by record dry...

Comments / 6

Community Policy