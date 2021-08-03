Cancel
Boeing (BA) Has Work To Do, Turnaround Not Until 2022 - Jefferies

 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reiterated a Buy rating and $300.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE: BA) noting that the cash headwinds moderating in 2021 but the turnaround is unlikely to happen until 2022. In short, while this quarter represents a baby step in the right direction, it will take time for the company to be able to prove consistency of results.

