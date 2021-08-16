5 things to know this Monday

Wildfire smoke is linked to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Washington state during 2020, particularly in Whitman County, according to the findings of a study done by Harvard University .

Researchers looked at data from 92 counties in Washington, California and Oregon with active fires between March and December 2020. They looked at the connection between data on fine particulate matter concentrations and the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the three states.

The study found a connection between exposure to wildfire smoke and high levels of fine particulate matter, otherwise known as PM2.5, and a rise in symptomatic cases of COVID-19. Read more

Some 7,000 miles removed, Aziz Jabarkhail is watching his home country of Afghanistan in turmoil .

“The Afghan army won’t be able to fight by themselves against the Taliban, against terrorism,” said Jabarkhail.

Jabarkhail, alongside other Afghan’s living in western Washington, took their concerns to the street with a march through downtown Seattle over the weekend. Read more

Three U.S. Senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asking the company to be more transparent about how customers' palm print information is stored, citing privacy concerns.

Some Amazon Go, Whole Foods, and other Amazon stores are offering new technology called Amazon One, allowing customers to pay with their palm print at the register. Customers can scan the palm of their hand and link their biometric data to a credit card or Amazon account.

Amazon One technology creates a "palm signature" for each user based on the most distinct identifiers of their palm, which is then stored in a "highly secure area" in the Amazon cloud, according to the company. Read more

The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps, officially known as the SNAP program, will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. Read more

Community activists joined police and city leaders at a notorious Kent intersection to fight back against violence in the community on Sunday.

The intersection at 108th Avenue SE and SE 240th Street has been an ongoing problem for Kent police.

“Unfortunately, this is where a lot of the crime and murders and gun violence and gang violence is taking place,” explained Pastor Lawrence Boles. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here .

Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps for live newscasts and video on demand.