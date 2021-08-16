Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

5 things to know this Monday

Posted by 
KING 5
KING 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ujXg_0bF5S2Xa00

Study: Wildfire smoke linked to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Washington last year

Wildfire smoke is linked to a rise of COVID-19 cases in Washington state during 2020, particularly in Whitman County, according to the findings of a study done by Harvard University .

Researchers looked at data from 92 counties in Washington, California and Oregon with active fires between March and December 2020. They looked at the connection between data on fine particulate matter concentrations and the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the three states.

The study found a connection between exposure to wildfire smoke and high levels of fine particulate matter, otherwise known as PM2.5, and a rise in symptomatic cases of COVID-19. Read more

Afghans abroad fear for future as Taliban gains ground

Some 7,000 miles removed, Aziz Jabarkhail is watching his home country of Afghanistan in turmoil .

“The Afghan army won’t be able to fight by themselves against the Taliban, against terrorism,” said Jabarkhail.

Jabarkhail, alongside other Afghan’s living in western Washington, took their concerns to the street with a march through downtown Seattle over the weekend. Read more

Senators call for transparency over how Amazon is storing customers' palm print information

Three U.S. Senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy asking the company to be more transparent about how customers' palm print information is stored, citing privacy concerns.

Some Amazon Go, Whole Foods, and other Amazon stores are offering new technology called Amazon One, allowing customers to pay with their palm print at the register. Customers can scan the palm of their hand and link their biometric data to a credit card or Amazon account.

Amazon One technology creates a "palm signature" for each user based on the most distinct identifiers of their palm, which is then stored in a "highly secure area" in the Amazon cloud, according to the company. Read more

USDA to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25%

The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program's history.

Starting in October, average benefits for food stamps, officially known as the SNAP program, will rise more than 25% above pre-pandemic levels. The increased assistance will be available indefinitely to all 42 million SNAP beneficiaries. Read more

Kent community fights back against gun violence

Community activists joined police and city leaders at a notorious Kent intersection to fight back against violence in the community on Sunday.

The intersection at 108th Avenue SE and SE 240th Street has been an ongoing problem for Kent police.

“Unfortunately, this is where a lot of the crime and murders and gun violence and gang violence is taking place,” explained Pastor Lawrence Boles. Read more

Also see: Seattle local forecast

Have the "5 things you need to know" delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the daily morning email here .

Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps for live newscasts and video on demand.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Whitman County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Amazon Go#Harvard University#Afghans#Taliban#Usda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy