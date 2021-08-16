Cancel
Saco, ME

The week ahead: August 2, 2021

Posted by 
NEWS CENTER Maine
NEWS CENTER Maine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R665Q_0bF2recv00

Here are some stories to keep on your radar this week.

Tuesday, August 3

Communities across the country will gather for "National Night Out."

It's meant to enhance relationships between neighbors and local law enforcement. This year, the Saco Police Department will be taking part. The event will feature free food, games, and prizes.

It goes on Tuesday night from five to eight at Memorial Stadium .

Wednesday, August 4

As the Tokyo Olympics enter its second week, the countdown is on to Beijing. The opening ceremony for the Winter Olympic Games is six months from Wednesday.

Testing events are underway to get the 12 venues ready to go by February.

Beijing last hosted the games in 2008.

Saturday, August 7

This weekend, survivors of COVID-19 will march to raise awareness about the dangers of the virus.

The group "Survivors for Change" plans to take 615,000 steps nationwide to honor the number of Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Marches are planned in dozens of cities across the country including New York, Chicago, and Washington DC.

Also on Saturday, the Portland Rising Ultimate Frisbee team makes its debut in the Premier Ultimate League.

The team will take on the New York Gridlock Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

The game starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are available on the Portland Rising website .

Comments / 0

 

