Tokyo Olympics LIVE: USA face Germany in beach volleyball quarter finals as Simone Biles to return

Day 10 at the Tokyo Olympics has seen more success for Great Britain with the eventing team winning gold after producing a dominant display in the showjumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park.

The trio of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen secured a first Olympic team gold in the event since Munich 1972, while Australia took silver and France bronze. McEwen later returned to claim silver in the individual event.

New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard made history today as she competed in the +87 kg women’s weightlifting before making an early exit. Emily Campbell then took a first female weightlifting medal for Team GB with silver.

In the women’s 100m hurdles it was Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who took gold in 12.37 seconds, only the second Olympic medal in Puerto Rico’s history. USA’s Kendra Harrison took silver. Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands then dominated the 5,000m to win a first of what could be an unprecedented three golds at these Games.

There will be big hopes for more GB success in the velodrome over the next few days, with Jason and Laura Kenny chasing history in Tokyo . Laura Kenny took part in the women’s team pursuit and safely qualified for the final.