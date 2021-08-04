Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis Dining Week tempts the taste buds

WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 1 day ago

Memphians may have differences of opinions on a host of issues, but one thing that’s without dispute is Memphis has a lot of great places to eat. Now, for the first time, a citywide effort is underway to highlight some of those restaurants.

Memphis Dining Week , which is August 17-22, 2021, will feature 20 local restaurants from several parts of the city, including Midtown, east Memphis, downtown, and Cordova. Some of the participating restaurants include The Arcade Restaurant,  Barware, Bosco’s, CIMAS, Dory, El Mero Taco, The Genre, Grecian Gourmet, Magnolia & May, Park & Cherry, Rizzo’s by Chef Michael Patrick, Sage Memphis, and Tamboli’s.

Foodies will be able to enjoy three-course meals with unique menus, all will prices from $35-$45 per meal. Those enjoying the food during won’t be the only ones benefiting from Memphis Dining Week. $1 from every tab will be donated by restaurants to Refuge Memphis, a nonprofit that supports those in need of shelter and food.

You can make your reservations now by contacting participating restaurants and telling them you are booking for Memphis Dining Week.

Here are some frequently asked questions, which are posted on memphisdiningweek.com :

Q: What is Memphis Dining Week?
A: During Memphis Dining Week, diners can enjoy special prix fixe menus at local restaurants throughout Memphis. These multi-course meals are $25 for lunch, and $35 and/or $45 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax and 20% gratuity).

Q: When is Memphis Dining Week?
A: Memphis Dining Week begins Aug. 17 - 22, 2021. Check the official Memphis Dining Week list for details.

Q: How much does it cost?
A: Restaurants offer special prix fixe dinners for $35 and/or $45. Some will offer a special lunch menu for $25. $1 of each meal is donated to one of our charity partners, Refuge Memphis.

Q: Why is there an auto-gratuity?
A: After much consideration we decided in efforts to support our hospitality staff and ensure great experiences that a 20% auto-gratuity to each tab is only fair. We work on the notion of "eat local. be kind" and we are glad our community understands.

Q: Which restaurants are participating this year?
A: All of Memphis' finest local restaurants will be listed on the official Memphis Dining Week list on our website.

Q: How and when can I make dine-in reservations for Memphis Dining Week?
A: Reservations open Tuesday, July 20! Book online, or contact restaurants directly. Be sure to specify that the reservation is for Memphis Dining Week when booking your reservation, and don’t forget to ask for the Memphis Dining Week menu when you arrive!

Q: Is there a to-go option?
A: Yes! Some restaurant will have their Memphis Dining Week available for to go as well. We still encourage you to call ahead for your orders.

Q: Is there a lunch option?
A: Yes! Satisfy your mid-day appetite with the Memphis Dining Week lunch! Spotlighting some of Memphis’ hottest lunch spots, select restaurants will offer a special priced lunch, with a portion going to charity. Impress business clients, colleagues or friends with a tasty lunch that also gives back to the community! Check the Memphis Dining Week restaurant list for restaurant locations.

Q: Will restaurants offer wine pairings or specialty cocktails?
A: Yes! Many restaurants offer wine pairings and themed cocktails using Old Dominick Distillery spirits! Please note that beverages are an extra charge and not included in the special dinner pricing unless specified. Refer to the restaurant’s Memphis Dining Week menu or ask your server for details.

Q: How does Memphis Dining Week benefit local charities?
A: Participating restaurants donate $1 of the price of each meal to Refuge Memphis to help local children and families in need.

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

