I ordered the same breakfast from 5 fast-food chains and ranked them all from worst to best

I ordered the same breakfast from Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's, Carl's Jr., and Chick-fil-A.

I got a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and an iced coffee.

Burger King was my least favorite meal, and I deemed Chick-fil-A the winner.

The bag was covered with grease stains. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Burger King's breakfast cost me $7.24.

This meal instantly put me off because of the grease stains on the bag.

The cheese was too messy. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The chain's breakfast sandwich was greasy.

The grease mainly came from the sandwich. Plus the American cheese had exploded all over the wrapping, adding to the mess.

The top of the biscuit had an oily sheen to it, and the egg came as a thin, floppy rectangle to seemingly match the cheese, which didn't make sense since both ingredients hung out of the round bread.

I only ate two small bites. Unfortunately, the biscuit tasted like movie-theater butter.

Score : 0/5

Burger King's hash browns were at least better than the sandwich. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Burger King's hash browns tasted processed.

Burger King's hash browns fared slightly better than the sandwich, but they still had a processed taste that was more noticeable than with the other potato sides.

When I dipped them into ketchup , they tasted OK.

Score : 2/5

The iced coffee had nice notes of cocoa. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The iced coffee was the best part of the meal.

The coffee was the best item I ordered from Burger King.

Despite it being overly milky, I could detect both subtle notes of cocoa and a smooth coffee flavor .

Score : 2/5

I think I paid too much for this meal. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

FIFTH PLACE: Burger King's breakfast was my least favorite.

I am still genuinely surprised that this meal cost me more than $5. It was my least favorite breakfast by far.

Total score : 4/15

I tried breakfast from Carl's Jr. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

This Carl's Jr. breakfast added up to $7.96.

Carl's Jr. is also called Hardee's in other parts of the country . Both share the iconic star logo.

The sandwich was possibly the best part of the meal. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The chain's breakfast sandwich was a strong contender.

Between the plump folded egg, flavorful bacon, melty American cheese, and thick biscuit, this sandwich was hefty and filled me up after a few bites.

This was one of the better breakfast sandwiches I tried since I could taste every individual component. The bacon was super salty, but the egg and cheese still didn't get lost.

The biscuit was quite flavorful , with a yummy, buttery texture that wasn't too oily or dry.

Score : 4/5

These hash browns were quite tasty. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The hash browns were also pretty impressive.

Like Chick-fil-A and Burger King, Carl's Jr. sells hash browns as bite-sized discs.

Even though they were really tasty and pretty comparable to the chicken chain, I docked some points for packaging since these came in a shallow paper bag the discs spilled out of.

Score : 4/5

The Carl's Jr. coffee was not my favorite. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The iced coffee from Carl's Jr. was the worst one I tried.

Carl's Jr. offers vanilla cold brew as the main coffee option, but I didn't finish my cup.

I wondered if the cup I received was just poorly mixed because it tasted like pure vanilla syrup.

Given how many people I know who love this coffee, I was genuinely disappointed.

Score : 0/5

I liked that this breakfast was slightly more affordable than some of the others. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

FOURTH PLACE: The Carl's Jr. iced coffee ruined the value of the meal.

Carl's Jr. offered a pretty substantial breakfast for less than $8.

Unfortunately, the fact that I couldn't finish the coffee decreased its value.

Total score : 8/15

I'm so glad I found out Wendy's serves breakfast. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Wendy's breakfast cost me $7.75.

As a proud Wendy's Twitter follower, I don't know how I missed the memo that the chain started serving breakfast , but I'm glad to be here now.

The ratio of egg to cheese was perfect. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

This was a middle-of-the-road breakfast sandwich.

Compared to the other sandwiches I tried, this one ranked in the middle.

Wendy's absolutely delivered on the bacon, but I expected nothing less from a chain that coined the Baconator. The two thick-cut slices boasted an extra-crispy, salty kick with a bold, smoky flavor.

Wendy's eggs appeared fried rather than scrambled, and the American cheese perfectly melted onto every corner, providing a consistent ratio in each bite.

But the bread was dry and bland, so I had to dip it into ketchup to moisten it. I don't understand why some chains opt for buns when biscuits are an option.

Score : 3/5

These breakfast potatoes were well-seasoned. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I loved Wendy's take on breakfast potatoes.

Although I enjoy hash browns, I applaud Wendy's for normalizing other potatoes for breakfast.

The chain sells potato wedges in lieu of the standard discs, which were a serious upgrade. They were so well-seasoned and perfectly crispy that I didn't even have to add ketchup.

When paired with the bacon sandwich, the combination was a bit of a salt bomb, but not a particularly greasy one.

Score : 4/5

I wouldn't order this cold brew again. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I couldn't drink much of Wendy's iced coffee.

Wendy's only offers flavored cold brew . I opted for vanilla, but the chain also sells caramel and mocha. I figured it couldn't be bad, but I was wrong.

My brew didn't seem like it used any coffee beans and was more like a liquefied version of a blended frappé.

Even though it didn't taste that bad paired with the super-salty sandwich, the vanilla flavor was too overpowering on its own. I didn't even make it through a third of the cup before dumping it out.

Although I can't see myself ordering this option again, it may be great for someone who wants a caffeine fix without the taste of coffee since the flavor was still smooth and consistent.

Score : 2/5

This Wendy's breakfast cost under $8. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

THIRD PLACE: Wendy's breakfast was a great value.

Even though I wasn't jumping for joy over this meal , Wendy's provided one of the best values for the $7.75 price tag.

Between the ample crispy bacon on the sandwich and scrumptious potato wedges, the chain's breakfast was a worthy contender.

Total score : 9/15

I've always enjoyed McDonald's breakfast. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I spent $8.49 at McDonald's.

I'm no stranger to McDonald's breakfast , so I knew what to expect, but I needed to try it again to make sure I wasn't imagining it through rose-colored glasses.

I liked that this sandwich was served on a biscuit. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

McDonald's breakfast sandwich was decent.

McDonald's sandwich included an ultra-thick, folded scrambled-egg patty that had a pillowy, omelet-like mouthfeel.

And although the biscuit had a nice, crumbly texture, this sandwich was otherwise pretty dull. The bacon wasn't especially crispy or flavorful and got buried under the biscuit, egg, and cheese.

Ketchup helped amp up the flavor, but I wasn't sure why I was still eating it at this point.

Score : 3/5

McDonald's hash browns are an iconic breakfast staple. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

I've always loved McDonald's hash browns.

A menu staple for upwards of 40 years, McDonald's iconic oval-shaped hash-brown patties are known for their savory flavor and satisfying crunch.

Just as I remembered, these hash browns were scrumptious. The patty was perfectly toasted on the outside, with a soft, salty interior that wasn't mushy or wet.

Plus the handheld design is ideal for eating in the car, at the table, or down a busy street.

Score : 5/5

McDonald's coffee almost reminded me of a latte. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The chain's coffee was both smooth and light.

McDonald's has been in the iced-coffee game for a hot minute and it shows. This drink had an ultra-smooth consistency that didn't taste super heavy, even if it was too sweet for my liking to finish.

Vanilla was clearly the dominant flavor, but it was well-mixed and didn't overpower the actual coffee.

Even though there's no espresso in this drink, I'd compare it to a milky beverage, like a latte.

Score : 3/5

I expected more for the price. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

SECOND PLACE: McDonald's serves a decent breakfast.

Even though the food tasted decent , it was pretty pricey for what I actually got. I was able to bundle my breakfast as a meal but was charged $0.89 to upgrade the beverage to iced coffee.

For nearly $9, I should be excited about every component, but that was not the case.

Total score : 12/15

Chick-fil-A serves its breakfast sandwich on a biscuit. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Chick-fil-A's breakfast totaled up to $8.65.

Although the chain is well known for its chicken sandwiches , Chick-fil-A has offered breakfast since the 1980s .

This was a solid sandwich. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

The chain's biscuit was the best of the bunch.

There was a lot that made me smile about this sandwich .

It easily had the best bread of the bunch — a warm and toasty Chick-fil-A biscuit that melted in my mouth.

If this was an egg-and-cheese sandwich ranking, I could easily see this option blowing away the competition since the scramble was delicious and fluffy.

Unfortunately, the bacon was bland and brittle.

Score : 4/5

The chain's hash browns had a nice flavor. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

Chick-fil-A's hash browns were salty and delicious.

I could actually taste the potato in these hash browns.

Since they're fried in canola oil, they had a much more mild flavor but were still salty enough that I couldn't help but reach for more.

Plus they came as bite-sized discs that fit perfectly into Chick-fil-A's ketchup cups, but these were so scrumptious that they didn't need the dip at all.

Score : 5/5

It had too much vanilla creamer. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

This iced coffee would be good with a little less sweetener.

The drink mostly tasted like a cup of vanilla creamer, but once I gave it a good stir I started to notice some coffee with a smooth, almost caramelly flavor.

It genuinely tasted good paired with the sandwich, so there's definitely potential with less sweetener.

Score : 3/5

Chick-fil-A's breakfast was pricey, but quite tasty. Savanna Swain-Wilson for Insider

WINNER: Chick-fil-A's breakfast was pretty delicious overall.

Although Chick-fil-A offers impressive hash browns, breakfast sandwiches, and iced coffee , the nearly $9 price tag was pretty difficult to stomach.

It was the most expensive breakfast I tried, but if you have someone who's willing to share the hash browns with you, it might be worth the buy.

Total score : 12/15