A stranded orca was freed from a rocky coastline in Alaska after being stuck for hours

By Alaa Elassar, Andy Rose
CNN
An orca that became stranded on a rocky beach in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska, Thursday morning was freed with the help of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and sailors who happened to be nearby.

