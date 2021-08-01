Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Says WWE Lost “A True Visionary and A Creative Genius”

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on Saturday that Bray Wyatt was released by the company. Here are some other reactions from people in the wrestling industry:

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Green
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Matt Hardy
Person
Mick Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Hall Of Famer#Pwmania Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Jimmy Uso and who is his wife?

JIMMY and his twin brother Jay Uso form the WWE tag team The Usos on the Smackdown brand. The twins are the sons of former WWE superstar and Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jonathan Fatu, best known by his in-ring name Jimmy Uso, is one-half of the WWE tag team The Usos.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Bringing Back Former WWE Champion?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Shane McMahon Is Going To New Company

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for quite some time now. It turns out that is because he has some other venture outside of Vince McMahon’s company. Shane O Mac is not becoming the Chairman of WWE anytime soon as that position is held by his father but he was announced as the new executive chairman for Ideanomics. He has been with the company since 2010 and was previously their Vice Chairman. Jim Cassano will now serve as the company’s Vice Chairman. Rey Mysterio Reveals The Rock WWE Return Claim.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Suffered ‘Tragedy’ Before WWE Firing

The former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently released by the company due to the ‘budget cuts’ and their decision has received some backlash from the fans. The world of pro-wrestling is certainly stunned as many have reacted on it. Bray Wyatt was dealing with tragedy. Several names of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Body In Photo

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since the announcement of her pregnancy last year. However, Lynch is clearly getting back into in-ring shape, which will clearly make the WWE Universe giddy with excitement upon her return. Over on social media via Instagram, the user known as dro posted a new picture of Lynch working out. Dro, who is a photographer named Paul took the photograph of Lynch stretching with some weights. The photo can be viewed below. Lynch quietly married fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins this past month. This top WWE star recently apologized over a Becky Lynch insult.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPWMania

Jody Hamilton Passes Away At Age 82

“The Masked Assassin” Jody Hamilton has passed away at the age of 82. As noted earlier today, it was revealed that the legendary Hamilton had entered into hospice care. His son, former WCW/WWE referee Nick Patrick (Joe Hamilton Jr.), made the announcement on Facebook this afternoon, noting that his father passed away at 2:16pm.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Removal’ From Raw Stuns Fans

The tag team of AJ Styles and Omos have been an opposing force in the WWE, especially after winning the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship. However, during the recent edition of WWE Monday Night Raw AJ Styles was not by the side of his tag team partner or on the show at all as Omos went up against Riddle. AJ Styles Offered Huge AEW Match.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Additional Backstage Details on Ric Flair’s Release, Charlotte Involved?

Earlier today, WWE officially confirmed the release of “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair from the company. This came after news broke yesterday regarding his departure. Earlier this year, Flair was involved in a pregnancy storyline with Lacey Evans. It was previously noted that Flair had contacted Vince McMahon personally and cited “creative decisions” as his desire to leave the company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star Spoils Daniel Bryan & CM Punk Debut?

The AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently joined Wrestling Observer Radio and talked about variety of topics. There have been speculations regarding the signings of former WWE stars, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk recently. Omega went on to discuss the potential signings, seemingly letting slip that they’ll be debuting when he said he will wrestle them.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Lacey Evans Provides Pregnancy Update & Receiving “Good News”

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has been absent from WWE television following her sudden pregnancy announcement back in February. Lacey appeared on the “Spouse Angle” podcast to provide wrestling fans with an update on her pregnancy, along with receiving some very “good news”. Evans said, “It may not be good news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy